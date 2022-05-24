Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made maximum news today. It seems Disha Vakani is now mom to two kids. She had a baby boy recently. The maker Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that they are working to bring back Daya Ben on the show. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has been conned of money and home renovation material by an interior decorator. Here is a lowdown of the main news... Also Read - Suhana Khan-Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari and more: Star kids and their rumoured affairs

Disha Vakani becomes a mother to a baby boy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani is blessed with a son. The news has been confirmed to ETimes by her brother, Mayur Vakani. She was seen with a baby bump in December 2021. Her brother Mayur Vakani said that he was thrilled. He also said that everyone wanted Disha Vakani back on the show. He said that even she loved the team a lot. Also Read - Bharti Singh, Disha Vakani and more: Meet the newest mommies from TV Town

Karan Kundrra gushes about his beloved Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up has said that Tejasswi Prakash has made him a better person. Karan Kundrra said he is now a better and more composed person, as she has brought a much needed sense of stability. The hunk also said that he is working hard to learn Marathi for his lady love.

Shoaib Ibrahim buys a home for his mother

After purchasing a luxury SUV, Shoaib Ibrahim has now bought a flat. It is apparently in the same building where Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim live. It is the flat where his parents and relatives reside. Now, Shoaib Ibrahim has finally bought that flat.

Sumona Chakravarti reacts on wedding with Samrat Mukerji

Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show to soon marry Samrat Mukerji. She told ETimes, "Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

Shraddha Arya conned by her interior designer

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has been conned by her interior designer of money and home renovation materials. She wrote on Instagram, "I was on a short vacation in Vishakhapatnam with my husband and after I returned to Mumbai today, I went to the sets of Kundali Bhagya to shoot."

