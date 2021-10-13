It is time to walk you through the trending TV news of the day. From Mohsin Khan wrapping up his last day of shoot on sets to Anupamaa's opening on the rift between and , here's a look at the top TV news today. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna REACTS to rumours of rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna REACTS to rumours of rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna opens up about the rumours of a rift between lead actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Also Read - TRP List 40th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa continue to dominate, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 disappears from the list

Read the full story here: Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna REACTS to rumours of rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan's farewell pics with Shivangi Joshi, Simran Khanna and others will bring a tear to your eye

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a generation gap and Mohsin Khan, Aarambh Tehran, Siddharth Dubey and others shot for their last episode today.

Read the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan's farewell pics with Shivangi Joshi, Simran Khanna and others will bring a tear to your eye

Bigg Boss 15: supports as Munmun Datta, and more slam him for abusing Pratik Sehajpal

Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal's fight has become the talk of the town. Jay's wife, Mahhi Vij has now come out in his support on social media.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij supports Jay Bhanushali as Munmun Datta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more slam him for abusing Pratik Sehajpal

and Shivangi Joshi to collaborate for a music video? This BTS clip suggests so

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen in a music video together.

Read the full story here: Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi to collaborate for a music video? This BTS clip suggests so

Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’, ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her film debut with Honsla Rakh and fans are ensuring that the festive release turns out to be nothing less than a big celebration!

Read the full story here: Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’, ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’