Trending TV News Today: Mohsin Khan wraps up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot; Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna on rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey and more

From Mohsin Khan wrapping up his last day of shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets to Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna opening on the rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, here's a look at the top TV news today.