The Holi parties have dominated the headlines in the world of TV. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted the biggest TV bash of 2022 with stars like Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor in attendance. Naagin 6 will see the entry of a child actress who is going to be the younger Pratha on the show. She is Adiba Hussain. The show Choti Sarrdaarni is going to see a new male lead in the form of Gaurav Bajaj. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first Holi as a couple was all about kisses, cuddles and friends [VIEW PICS]

Gaurav Bajaj the new lead of Choti Sarrdaarni

Gaurav Bajaj is the new male lead of Choti Sarrdaarni. He was last seen on the show, Meri Gudiya. It seems the show shut down due to the pandemic. He was looking at job offers and this role seems to be perfect. Gaurav Bajaj said that the show was really nice and he wanted a chance to play a sardar. He told The Times Of India, "This is one character which is really close to my heart because I will be playing the role of a Sardar. The immense love and respect that I have for the community and the turban cannot be explained in words. I have already done mock shoots and will start shooting next week." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill looks fab as she dons ruffled pants with a white shirt and jacket for a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot; fans say, 'Hotness ki Murat' – View Pics

Shehnaaz Gill shoots yet again with Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill's shoots with Dabboo Ratnani always make a lot of news. She is looking absolutely smashing in her latest shoot. The lady has worn purple pants with white ruffled top and a sequinned jacket. The latest set of pics is just wow. Also Read - TV News Recap: The Kapil Sharma Show vs The Kashmir Files, Karan Kundrra reveals numbers of kids Tejasswi Prakash wants and more

Thapki Pyar Ki 2 to take a leap

News is that Thapki Pyar Ki 2 is going to take a leap. It will be a short leap of four months. The new Thapki on the show is Prachi Bansal. Jigyasa Singh quit the show due to chronic health issues.

Adiba Hussain joins Naagin 6

Child actress Adiba Hussain is the latest entrant on Naagin 6. She will play the role of young Pratha. We will know more about history and background on the show. Adiba Hussain has begun her shoot for Naagin 6.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen put rumours to rest

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen shared lovely pics with Ziana for her first Holi. Renee Sen also left a comment for the baby. This should put to rest the talks of troubles in their marital paradise.

So, these were the main news of the day.