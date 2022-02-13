Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6's first episode gets a warm response on social media, Shehnaaz Gill's happy video goes viral and more

Finally, Naagin 6 was premiered on TV. The show has got a good response from netizens. People have liked Mahekk Chahal and Tejasswi Prakash a lot. Reports suggest that former Indian wicket-keeper Kris Srikanth is going to be a part of Smart Jodi with wife Vidya. Shehnaaz Gill's recent video has gone viral and more... Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash cannot keep their hands off each other as they exit the Naagin 6 sets together — view pics

Naagin 6 gets good response on social media

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 has got a good review from fans on social media. In the first episode, we met Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha while SimBa Nagpal is Rishabh. The show is about the all-powerful Naagin saving the nation from biological warfare unleashed by a rogue nation, which shares its borders with us. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal fans give a thumbs up to the first episode; say, 'Different storyline and superb acting' — read tweets

Kris Srikkanth and his wife on Star Plus' Smart Jodi

As per reports, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth is going to be on Star Plus's show Smart Jodi. As of now, the jodis who have been revealed are Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma, Bhagyashree - Himalaya Dassani, Rahul Mahajan - Natalya Illina. He was part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad. He came on Kapil Sharma's show too.

Shehnaaz Gill's happy video goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video where we can see her enjoy a day out at the beach. Amidst reports of her doing Ekta Kapoor's new show Lock Upp, this video comes as a relief for her fans. She was seen on Hunarbaaz as well as Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

Tejasswi Prakash reveals she is madly in love

Tejasswi Prakash reveals she is madly in love with Karan Kundrra. She told BollywoodLife that she wanted to be known as the best girlfriend.

