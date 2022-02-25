The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is grabbing the attention of the world. Nakuul Mehta, Gauahar Khan and Swara Bhaskar have praised the anti-war protestors who gathered at the hometown of Vladimir Putin, St. Petersburg. Ayaan Bijlani, the son of Arjun Bijlani – Neha Swami is making his debut on Smart Jodi when he will come for the inaugural episode. On the sets of Naagin 6, Ashish Trivedi who plays the role of Pratha’s (Tejasswi Prakash) fiancé has got injured. Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are celebrating his birthday in London. Here is a lowdown of the main news items… Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Nakuul Mehta - Disha Parmar fans send love as the upcoming track promises cute moments between #RaYa

Naagin 6 actor Ashish Trivedi gets injured

Naagin 6 actor Ashish Trivedi has been injured. It seems he got bruised. It seems his co-star had to push him and a mic came in between. He told The Times Of India, "It's not a very big deal. I shared it on my social media not to tell people that I am hurt, but because I share things with them. But yes people have showed concern and I would like to thank them for it."

Aly Goni gets the sweetest birthday wish from Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni who celebrates his birthday today got the sweetest from his lady love, Jasmin Bhasin. The couple are in London for his birthday celebrations. Aly Goni and she had rumouredly broken up some days back when a news portal did a story over a cryptic post.

Ekta Kapoor reveals the TRPs of Naagin 6 Ekta Kapoor has shared the TRPs of Naagin 6. It has come to 2.1. It is quite good as compared to Naagin 5. This season stars actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and others.

Nakuul Mehta, Gauahar Khan laud anti-war protestors

Nakuul Mehta, Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhaskar have praised the anti-war protestors who came out to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Huge crowds gathered outside a hall in St. Petersburg, which is the hometown of Russia's president Vladimir Putin.

Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's son Ayaan to make his debut

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are one of the star couples of Smart Jodi. It seems their son, Ayaan will also be seen for the first episode. This is his debut on TV. This is also the first time that Neha Swami is coming on TV.