It is time to walk you through the trending TV news of the day. From Namik Paul and Mahima Makhwana entering as a new couple to Karan Kundrra expressing his liking to , here's a look at the top TV news today.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a generation gap and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makhwana has been approached to play the role of Kartik and Sirat's daughter.

Read the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mahima Makhwana to play Aarohi in the Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer?

Bigg Boss 15 is making a lot of noise, thanks to the 'fastest ever love story' in the history of Bigg Boss, thanks to Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. Now, Kashmera Shah has reacted on the same.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshan Sehgaal’s romance fake, only for attention? Kashmera Shah shares expert take

After accusing Karan Mehra of domestic violence, Nisha Rawal is currently fighting a legal battle with her estranged husband for the custody of their son Kavish.

Read the full story here: Nisha Rawal's cryptic post amid legal battle with Karan Mehra grabs eyeballs: 'If this is what u needed to hear too…'

In yesterday's episode, we saw Tejasswi Prakash teasing Karan Kundrra with Shamita Shetty. What's cooking?

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra likes Shamita Shetty? Tejasswi Prakash drops a hint; Raqesh Bapat are you listening?

It looks like Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have become each other's favourite reel buddies.

Read the full story here: Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly - Gaurav Khanna dance their hearts out on a Shah Rukh Khan song while on plane; air hostess' reaction is EPIC – watch