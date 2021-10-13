Trending TV News Today: Namik Paul, Mahima Makhwana to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Karan Kundrra likes Shamita Shetty and more

From Namik Paul and Mahima Makhwana entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a new couple to Karan Kundrra expressing his liking to Shamita Shetty, here's a look at the top TV news today.