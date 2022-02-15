After five years of being associated with reality show Roadies, has decided to quit the show. She is no more going to be the gang leader on the show. A video of performing on Kacha Badam along with husband has gone viral on social media as we get a glimpse of her cute baby bump. Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again made it to the headlines as she got trolled for her bizzare clothing sense. Apart from these stars, many other TV celebrities turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Scroll on! Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled for her 'bizarre' denim outfit; netizens call it a fishing net – watch

Neha Dhupia quits Roadies

After being associated with the show for almost five years, Neha Dhupia has ended her Roadies journey. She has decided to quit as a gang leader. The news comes after Rannvijay Singha decided to quit the show as a host.

Preggers Debina Bonnerjee does Kacha Badam

As an anniversary special, Debina Bonnerjee and husband Gurmeet Choudhary created a reel on on Kacha Badam. It was the cutest reel as fans got a glimpse of Debina's sweet baby bump.

announces return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starring and still remains to be one of the most popular shows of Indian Television and well good news is that it is returning to TV. Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to make the announce. She wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par."

Urfi Javed gets TROLLED for bizarre clothing

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again made it to the headlines for her bizarre choice of clothes. She donned a denim dress with several cutouts and fans definitely do not seem to approve of her clothing choice.

opens up about her split with husband Ritesh

It was recently that Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from husband Ritesh. In a latest interview with Etimes, Rakhi revealed that it was Ritesh who decided to part ways. She also mentioned that she will wait for him for a year. She said, "It happened yesterday at about 3 pm. But I didn't call it off. It was his decision. He was with me on Friday, throughout. We woke up on Sunday very normally. Suddenly, he started packing his bags and said that he wants to separate from me as his legal issues (Read: with his wife) have become too much. God knows who he's spoken to during those morning hours that led him to take this step."