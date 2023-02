Television shows and stars are always ruling the headlines. From Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, TV shows still remain to be the primary source of entertainment for the audience. Currently, the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is a hot topic of discussion. It is in the finale week and all eyes are on who will win the trophy. In a surprising elimination, reportedly, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is out of the house. Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill also grabbed attention as her cute pictures enjoying her life in her hometown went viral. Scroll on to get all the updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to take home trophy? Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Rubina Dilaik are sure about her win

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia eliminated?

If the social media buzz is anything to go by, mandali member Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. So close to the finale, Nimrit has been allegedly voted out of the show by the audience that entered the house for a task.

Shehnaaz Gill wins overall with her simplicity

Shehnaaz Gill who hit new level of popularity thanks to Bigg Boss 16 once again won over all with her simplicity. She shared a few pictures on social media enjoying chai probably in her hometown while dressed in simple salwar-kameez.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming twist

Sai-Virat-Pakhi's are fighting for their kids in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.While Sai wants the custody of Vinu, Virat and Pakhi are not willing to give up. Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see that Sai will vouch to inform Vinu everything. Their are fighting in the court and judge has asked all to inform Vinu about the situation.

Anupamaa Upcoming twist

In 's show Anupamaa, we will see that Maya's truth will come to light. She will accept that she was a dancer in a club and that Sushma is her friend. She shares her sob story with all and Anupamaa sympathises with her.

2 post-leap trailer out

TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that starred and is going to witness a leap. and Randeep Rai are going to take over from them. The new trailer of the show is out and fan are in love with their chemistry already.

