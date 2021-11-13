The day is about to end and we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Karishma Tanna getting engaged to Varun Bangera to Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer's happy news, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: Baa's hurtful words force Anuj to take an extreme step leaving Anupamaa and the Shah family in shock

Karishma Tanna gets engaged to Varun Bangera

Good news are all around the corner. A lot of happy things are happening around and it finally feels great to hear them. We are here to tell share another happy news for our readers. Naagin actress Karishma Tanna is now engaged to her beau Varun Bangera. She is currently in Dubai and recently got engaged. However, Karishma has not declared it anywhere on her social media account but the same was confirmed by the couple's close friend-actor Suved Lohia. Suved took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Karishma Tanna wrapped up in Varun's arms. In the picture, Karishma was dressed in a casual, oversized T-shirt along with a pair of gym pants. Meanwhile, Varun wore a black T-shirt and a cap. We see them looking into each other's eyes. Along with this beautiful picture, Suved wrote, "Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man and my KT." She further added, "The rumours shall stop now." Karishma and Varun met through Suved Lohia first. The rumours of Karishma's engagement began when she shared a picture of a slice of cake with a burning candle on it on Friday evening. The word 'congratulations' was written on the dish plate.

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first child

A lot of happy things are finally happening. We have heard so many positive news recently and now another good news is here. Choti Sardaarni actress Kratika Sengar and husband, Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first baby and it has been a few months. Kratika and Nikitin took to Instagram to share the news. They wrote, "Dheer Junior coming this 2022 #harharmahadevॐ" Kratika spoke about this in an interview with ETimes. She said that Nikitin is on the cloud and she doesn't even know the number. Kratika shared that he is very excited to become a father and she feels extremely blessed and grateful that she will become a mother soon. She explained that this is a new phase and their entire family was waiting for a new member of our family. Kratika said that this will be a new phase in their lives because this is their first child and they have been married for seven years hence this was a big surprise for them. Kratika shares that they have jumped with joy and their families are extremely happy. She also revealed that her brother is also getting married and it is double celebration for them. Kratika's parents who do not live in Mumbai are now here for the wedding and for their daughter. Kratika also spoke about her in-laws treating her like a queen.

Gashmeer Mahajani finally REACTS to rumours of him quitting Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has a massive fan following. The show is getting all the love from the audience since the start. Fans have loved the chemistry between Gashmeer and Sumbul aka Aditya and Imlie. Recently, there have been rumours that Gashmeer aka Aditya is leaving the show. However, Gashmeer Mahajani has now reacted to these rumours. He has finally put an end to the rumours and said that the show has given him a lot of recognition and visibility which he tremendously values, so no, he is absolutely not quitting the show. He believes that the whole idea is to enjoy the work we do and he feels that you cannot win people over by sweet-talking to them but by the way you work. He further explained that once you do your work right, celebrating that one perfect shot together, immensely connects the whole crew. He clearly said that any kind of rumours pertaining to him quitting the show, having creative differences, or him being the person he is in real life makes zero to no difference at all and all of these rumours go right out of the door in that case. Gashmeer shares that nobody cares about these rumours if you work efficiently and that is all that matters. He said he hears a lot of fake news making the rounds but his entire universe revolves around him and his work and that is all he will ever care for no matter what.

Anupamaa BIG Twist

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is gaining a lot of attention from viewers these days. Since the show began, it has been on the top of the TRP charts. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show number 1 and are adding a new twist and turn in their upcoming episodes. Recently, we saw Anuj confessed that he loves Anupamaa in front of the Shah family. Anupamaa and Samar both heard the conversation and Anupamaa got angry on hearing it but Samar tried to explain to her that there is nothing wrong with Anuj confessing his love. Samar tells Anupamaa that her love for Vanraj was also one-sided and she should understand how Anuj must be feeling. Later, Anupamaa confronts Anuj and thanks him for loving her unconditionally. They both accept each other and begin a new chapter of their life. Anupamaa then celebrates Diwali with Anuj and her family members. However, Baa gets angry seeing this and puts forward a strange and shocking offer before Anuj and Anupamaa. Baa arrives at the Diwali celebrations when Anuj and Anupama are performing together at the latter’s dance academy. She declares that she has come to fix everything and correct the damage done by Anupama. She then takes out the tiny vermillion box (sindoor ki dibbi) and asks Anuj to fill Anupama’s ‘maang‘ with the sindoor and end all the gossips around their relationship. In the upcoming episode, we will see Anuj getting frustrated with Baa's constant taunts and he will forcefully take the indoor and fill Anupamaa's maang leaving her and the Shah family shell-shocked.

Sayantani Ghosh to tie the knot on December 5

Sayantani Ghosh is all set to get hitched. The actress will tie the knot with her beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata. As per reports in ETimes, the wedding will be a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur. A source close to the portal said that Sayantani and Anugrah want to have a simple wedding. Sayantani has been preparing for her big day amidst the shoot of her show. She has taken a week-long leave for her marriage. Sayantani and Anugrah have been in a relationship for eight years.