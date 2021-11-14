The day is about to end and as usual we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Shamita Shetty leaving Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical emergency to reports of Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava getting married, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty rumoured to be outside the house for medical treatment? Here's what we know

Shamita Shetty leaves Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons

Bigg Boss 15 is slowly picking up some pace with the rivalry of Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. In the middle of all this, there is a rumour that Shamita Shetty is outside the actress. It seems the lady has stepped out to take some treatment for her shoulder. She had been in pain since a few days. The actress is expected to make a comeback on the show in the next two to three days. Incidentally, Raqesh Bapat is also outside now due to his kidney stone. The actor has been kept under medical observation. Shamita Shetty had been rather concerned all through. It is unlikely that Raqesh Bapat will make a comeback on the show as per some sources. His doctors have advised him against it. We feel that Shamita Shetty might just pay a quick visit to Raqesh Bapat considering he is unwell. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan takes an indirect dig at Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra; says, 'Some laugh at others weakest moments'

Kundali Bhagya's Mansi Srivastava to get married in January

A lot of weddings are happening in the entertainment industry. So many happy news and it is all positive around. Earlier, it was reported that Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will get married on 16 November 2021 in Delhi. Now, another actress from Kundali Bhagya is all set to get married. Yes, we are talking about Mansi Srivastava. Mansi is getting married to her beau Kapil Tejwani, a food and travel photographer by profession, in mid-January. The wedding will take place in Mumbai. A source close to ETimes informed them that Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their friendship graduated to love and now they are ready to take the plunge. The couple is in the process of finalising the venue and making other arrangements for their big day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai declares Tejasswi Prakash the WINNER of Salman Khan's show; here's what she said

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen bring home their daughter Ziana

The new parents in town, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen finally brought home their little princess. The couple also revealed her name to the world, it is Ziana Sen. It is a very beautiful name that is found across religions. Ziana means brave and bold in Christianity while in Islam, it is beautiful and radiant. The young mom shared the pics today and we can also see the beaming grandparents, Shubeer and Subhra Sen. It looks like they had a small pooja for the little one. Charu Asopa is seen in a rose pink saree with a red sleeveless blouse. She is also wearing a gorgeous gold choker necklace with earrings. Rajeev Sen on the other hand is in a grey kurta that has a bit of a shine.

Sayantani Ghosh opens up on getting married to beau Anugrah Tiwari

Sayantani Ghosh is all set to get hitched. The actress will tie the knot with her beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata. As per reports in ETimes, the wedding will be a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur. A source close to the portal said that Sayantani and Anugrah want to have a simple wedding. Sayantani has been preparing for her big day amidst the shoot of her show. She has taken a week-long leave for her marriage. Sayantani and Anugrah have been in a relationship for eight years. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Sayantani Ghosh spoke about getting married to Anugrah. She said that she always wanted her wedding to be intimate, simple, heartfelt and honest, as that’s how her journey with Anugrah has been. She said that while growing up she had always seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. Sayantani wants to enjoy her wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to her heart’s content. She also spoke about the two special things she wants in her menu. Sayantani said, "While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding." Sayantani further said that the day should be a celebration of their togetherness and the ties between their families, and she doesn’t want anything to take that away. Sayantani says they have had their share of ups and downs but that has made their relationship stronger.

Rashami Desai declares Tejasswi Prakash the WINNER of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting but the TRPs aren't that great. The show has had an amazing fan following since the first season. Bigg Boss season 15 has come out as a surprise season for everyone. With unique contestants and unbelievable twists, the show is constantly a talk of the town. Whenever any season begins, we all keep talking about the winner of the show. However, it is difficult to know the answer usually in the first two months. But ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has made it easy for us by declaring the winner according to her. Rashami came on twitter to appreciate Tejasswi's stand for Rajiv Adatia and mentioned how she loved Tejas respectful and dignified manner of presenting her point of views. She wrote, "@itsmetejasswi koi tumhe samajhe na samjhe par phir bhi pyar se with respect and dignity you put ur points and give msg on point to that person. U are already a winner my love ♥️ tu khup godd aahes Teju ♥️ and love the way u supported #RajeevAdatia and stood up for him "