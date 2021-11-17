The world of TV has been buzzing with activity. The wedding season is on in full swing. We saw the marriages of Shraddha Arya - Rahul Nagal, Puja Banerjee - Kunal Verma and Vishal Vashishtha - Deepakshi. In between, Anita Lokhande also had her bachelorette. Take a look at the news... Also Read - Shraddha Arya posts her first pics after tying the knot with Rahul Nagal and we're bowled over by the radiant couple

Shraddha Arya ties the knot

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is now a married woman. She got married to her Naval officer fiance Rahul Nagal in Mumbai. It seems it was an arranged match. Her family knew the boy's folks since a long time. The bride wore a maroon and gold lehenga for the wedding while he chose a white sherwani. The team of Kundali Bhagya graced the marriage. Not much is known about their courtship. The actress managed to keep it a secret till 10 days back. Congratulations to the couple! Also Read - Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dances to Sridevi's song Main Sasural Nahin Jaaungi with her BFFs at her Bachelorette party – Watch

Read More: Shraddha Arya posts her first pics after tying the knot with Rahul Nagal and we're bowled over by the radiant couple Also Read - Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dancing with her BFF Rashami Desai on 'Paani Paani' song is what the perfect Bachelorette parties are all about – watch video

Ankita Lokhande's star studded bachelorette

The Pavitra Rishta actress had her bachelorette last night. The event was a star studded one. She chose a purple dress for the do. The guest list included Sana Makbul, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi, Minal Mogam, Anuradha Khurana, Srishty Rode and others. She is going to marry Vicky Jain in December. The couple have been together for four years now.

Shivin Narang to enter Bigg Boss 15

Buzz is that Shivin Narang is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15. He is a popular TV face and great buddies with Tejasswi Prakash. They grew extremely close during Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and even did a music video together. There were rumours of them dating but Tejasswi Prakash shut them down.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang to enter as wild card? Big twist ahead in Tejassvi Prakash – Karan Kundrra's ‘love’ story

Puja Banerjee marries Kunal Verma in a Goa

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma finally did a ceremonial marriage in Goa. The couple got hitched in a court marriage in 2020 during the lockdown. Their son was born soon after. Puja Banerjee made for a gorgeous Bengali bride. It was a small ceremony.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shows gratitude to fans

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows of recent times. Actress Rupali Ganguly's fame has grown manifold after this. She has touched two million followers on Instagram. She wrote, "Gratitude, Gratitude, Gratitude. 2 Million! As I think about the massiveness of this number, for all the love for me and Anupamaa, I wish I could connect personally with each heart in this journey, write a thank you to each of you, and thank my stars a zillion times for giving me all of you by my side. The connection is infinite, the love infinite, truly… I love you all for all that you do!

Read More: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly celebrates her Instagram milestone with a heartfelt note to fans, 'thank my stars a zillion times for giving me all of you'

COLORS Cineplex announces a robust content line-up

COLORS Cineplex is coming up with a slew of content offerings starting with the cricket series Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 19, 2021, that will air on COLORS Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, Voot and Jio. It will be followed by the World Television Premiere of the biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on December 19, Sunday at 7.30 pm on COLORS Cineplex. The cricket extravaganza- Road Safety World Series will also make a comeback in February 2022 on COLORS Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, Voot and Jio giving its cricket fans another reason to rejoice. Apart from this, the channel also gears up for New Year Special Festival featuring Best of 2021 along with premieres of Tamil blockbusters Vijay Raghvan starring Vijay Anthony, Rudhram starring Raghava Lawrence and Malayalam blockbuster Minnal Murali.