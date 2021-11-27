The world of TV has some fresh developments for fans on a daily basis. Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 celebrated her birthday with Asim Riaz in London while Ramya Krishnan stepped in for Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss Tamil 5. In a shocking development, Urfi Javed claimed that ex-beau Paras Kalnawat made sure that she did not get work on Anupamaa. Here's a lowdown of all the important news... Also Read - Anupamaa big twist: Anu and Anuj Kapadia all set to get married? Pictures from show go viral

Ramya Krishnan replaces Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss Tamil season 5

As we know, Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the US. He is missing from the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. The show will see Ramya Krishnan as the host in his absence. We know her as Sivagami Devi from Baahubali. He is recovering at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai. His condition is stable and he should be discharged in a few days. Shruti Haasan thanked fans for the love and support. Rajinikanth also paid him a visit some days back. Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Anu's new look for Anuj goes viral; a very gorgeous makeover on the way - view pics

Himanshi Khurana turns a year older

Himanshi Khurana celebrated her birthday today with beau Asim Riaz. It looks like the party was held in London. She wore a gorgeous silver metallic dress made by designer Ermond Abidrani. The actress shared some beautiful pictures on social media. Also Read - SHOCKING! Urfi Javed was to be a part of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; actress ACCUSES ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat for her ouster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ? (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Rakhi Sawant's husband makes an entry on Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 fans finally got to see Rakhi Sawant's husband on the show. Ritesh made his grand entry and seems to be enjoying every bit of it. The housemates gave him special attention as he was the new groom. Rakhi Sawant's entry has infused the much needed entertainment quotient on Bigg Boss 15. Ritesh said that they dated through Whatsapp.

Rubina Dilaik talks about being body-shamed

Some days before, Rubina Dilaik wrote a long note on how people were fat-shaming her on social media. It seems the actress gained some weight because of the steroids she was administered during her illness. The actress has spoken to a leading paper about how people left messages for her family members talking about the extra weight and how Rubina Dilaik was not focused on her career. The actress has called out the insecurity created due to existing beauty standards over the years.

Urfi Javed makes shocking claims about ex, Paras Kalnawat

Urfi Javed told a leading paper that she was supposed to be on Anupamaa but alleged that the creative team did not select her because of her ex-beau, Paras Kalnawat. She said he apparently advised them against it. They dated for a month but split due to differences. She alleged that he did this so that his present partner does not get insecure.