It is wedding season all over India. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet got hitched in Delhi in a big fat wedding. On the other hand, new details have come up about Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain's nuptials. Here is a lowdown...

Sanjay Gagnani - Poonam Preet tie the knot

The much-in-love couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet got married in Delhi. The couple had been in a live-in for more than two years now. Nupur Sanon, Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla were seen for the festivities. While he chose a white sherwani and safa, Poonam was in a deep maroon lehenga. We wish them the best. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed BLAMES ex Paras Kalnawat for losing out on Anupamaa, Rubina Dilaik breaks her silence on being fat shamed and more

Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain marriage update

As per The Times Of India, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are trying the knot on December 14. The couple have sent out invites to the near and dear ones. It seems the mehendi will happen on December 12 with an engagement in the evening. The next day will be the haldi and sangeet. The couple's nuptials and reception will be on December 14. It seems there are themes for every occasion. The bride-to-be is super busy with the preparations. Also Read - Anupamaa big twist: Anu and Anuj Kapadia all set to get married? Pictures from show go viral

Anupamaa fans excited as Rupali Ganguly shares new video

Fans of the superhit show are thrilled as Rupali Ganguly has shared a new video. We can see Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) looking at one another lost in love. Anupamaa's love has also undergone a sea change.

Nikki Tamboli supports Shamita Shetty as Bigg Boss 15 housemates target her

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has penned a hard-hitting note in support of Shamita Shetty. She has written that wild card are plainly targetting Shamita as she is an opinionated woman. She also took a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

This was a small wrap-up of the TV news that dominated the headlines today.