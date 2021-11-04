The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important TV stories of the day. From Shehnaaz Gill opening up on her breakup rumours to Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan accusing Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal of touching her inappropriately, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan accuses Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal of inappropriately touching her; Karan Kundrra supports her

Sidharth Shukla left us in most tragic circumstances on September 2, 2021. Fans are yet to get over the shocking and untimely demise of the actor who was riding on the wave of success. His demise has affected us a lot and especially Shehnaaz Gill. She was the closest to Sidharth Shukla and we all saw how she broke down on his funeral. It was heartbreaking to see the jolly Shehnaaz Gill in that state. Shehnaaz Gill just released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which has been sung by her. It has got good reviews from everyone. People became very emotional seeing the video that highlights her pain after his demise. Post Sidharth's demise, we saw Shehnaaz Gill for the promotions of her film, Honsla Rakh. During the promotions of Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the most ridiculous rumour about herself that she heard. She said that there were reports about her relationship ending and added that it 'will never happen'. Shehnaaz told Zoom about a rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. "They said I had a break-up. That will never happen," she said.

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. People are loving the show. However, certain fights and arguments sometimes irritate fans and something similar happened yesterday. We saw the ugly fight between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. They got into a physical fight and things got dirty. However, amidst all this, the worst thing happened when Afsana Khan accused Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal of touching her inappropriately. Afsana Khan, who was in the opposite team accused Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal of inappropriately touching her. After the second round came to an end, she came in the bathroom area and started yelling at Simba for inappropriately touching her during the task. She warned him to stay away from her otherwise she would break his head. Simba was already angry due to the task shouted at Afsana and said, "Koi shauq nahi hai tumhe haath lagane ka, tere muh bhi nahi lagna chahta tu jaa yahan see." Later Shamita, Jay and others spoke in Pratik and Simba's favour. Shamita said that if Afsana is hiding the fake coconuts inside her t-shirt and sitting defending it, then it is her choice and she can't play a woman card over it. She also said that there are chances that someone can put his/her hand inside and try to take the coconuts. However, Karan Kundrra went on to defend Afsana saying that if a girl has addressed the issue, you can't ignore. But Karan Kundrra's example made things even more ugly.

Diwali is a festival of lights, fun and happiness. This festival is undoubtedly the favourite of many and especially of the celebrities. Whenever it is Diwali we see television and Bollywood stars attending or hosting Diwali parties. One of the biggest parties of Diwali is hosted by none other than Ekta Kapoor. Every year the Czarina of television hosts a grand Diwali party and this year was no different. Many television celebrities like Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri, Kartik Aaryan, Ruchikaa Kapoor, and others were spotted at Ekta Kapoor's residence.

Bigg Boss 15 will see the Diwali special episode over the weekend. There is immense buzz that we will see the entry of wild cards. It is being widely reported that Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will be entering the show. The two contestants have a curiosity value around them. While Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have a fan following who adore #ShaRa, the camaraderie between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin also has its takers. It will be interesting to see them on the show. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's friendship was talked about immensely on Bigg Boss OTT. Moreover, there are chances of a shocking mid-week eviction. We know it is Diwali week and generally makers avoid doing so. But seeing how Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were sent out with aapsi sehmati, the makers can do literally anything. There is a possibility that someone might be sent home. Simba Nagpal looks to be in the risk zone after what happened with Umar Riaz. ICYMI, there was a heated fight between the two where Simba pushed Umar in the pool. This is not all. They are saying that he also made an Attankwadi remark at Umar Riaz.