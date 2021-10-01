The day is about to end and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Jay Bhanushali's last minute entry in Bigg Boss 15 to Mouni Roy's cousin talking about her wedding with Suraj Nambiar, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, have a dekko at 7 DIVAS who ruled the show with their sartorial choices – view pics

Jay Bhanushali's last minute entry in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 will begin tomorrow. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. However, this year the makers have already revealed a few contestants of the show. During the launch, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the confirmed contestants of the show. Later a promo was released where we saw Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. We also saw Akasa Singh's promo recently and now reports are coming that Jay Bhanushali is also a part of the show. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Jay Bhanushali is the last minute entry in Bigg Boss 15. A source close to the portal informed them that the makers were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, check out the bikini babes who made fans drool over the years

Mouni Roy to marry Suraj Nambiar in January 2022

Mouni Roy is currently the most talked about celebrity. She ruled the television industry and now is also winning hearts with her Bollywood films. It has been reported that Mouni is in a relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The rumoured couple has been spotted many times in pictures and videos shared on social media. Mouni had also been in Dubai most of the time. Now, as per reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot. According to India Today, Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar spoke to a newspaper in her home-town of Cooch Bihar. He revealed that Mouni and Suraj will get married in January 2022. The ceremony will be held in Dubai or Italy. He added that there will be a reception in Cooch Bihar as well. Roysarkar also said that he and his family will be attending their wedding ceremony. Well, this came as a shock for many. People have been eagerly waiting for Mouni to make her relationship official with Suraj but the actress chose to be quite. This will be a great news for sure and we are excited to see her bridal look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz reunites with Salman Khan on stage along with bro Umar refreshing Bigg Boss 13 memories — watch video

Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja

Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda's tiff has taken an ugly turn in the last few months. The mama-bhanja continue to be at loggerheads and their relationship turned sour. This fight came to limelight when Krushna decided to skip an episode of after knowing that Govinda and his wife were going to be a part of it. In an interview Krushna revealed he didn't felt like doing that episode. Post that, Govinda's wife Sunit Ahuja slammed Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said that she doesn’t want to see Krushna’s face ever in life. This wife then grew the entire family got involved in it. Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja kept arguing and bashing each other. Recently, Sunita Ahuja lashed out at actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah and called her a 'bad daughter-in-law'. In an interview, Sunita said that issues are always created in the public domain from 'Krushna's side'. Sunita was quoted by a leading daily wherein she reacted to Kashmera's remark wherein the latter asked 'who is Sunita'? Govinda's wife said, 'I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side.' Now, Kashmera Shah has reacted to Sunita Ahuja's remark. In a tweet Kashmera Shah said that a lot of people are washing their hands in the family feud. She also shared her reaction when one of her twins asked her who a bad daughter-in-law is. Kashmera wrote, "Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law." Well, this is getting murkier now.

Shweta Tiwari REACTS to allegations of being a busy mother

Shweta Tiwari has finally been granted custody of her 5-year-old son, Reyansh by the High Court. Reyansh had been living with Shweta Tiwari since his birth but in the last two years, several allegations were levelled against Shweta by her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli. He had also filed a habeas corpus case against Shweta Tiwari alleging that she kept him away from his son. In his petition, Abhinav Kohli not only demanded Reyansh’s custody but accused Shweta of being a busy woman and hence doesn’t have enough time for Reyansh. However, the court has dismissed the petition and ordered in favour of Shweta. But Abhinav has got visitation rights for a brief period. Now, Abhinav can meet Reyansh for two years in a week in their building premise, in the presence of family members. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Shweta Tiwari said that she is honestly satisfied with the judgement and this is what she wanted. Shweta also revealed that Abhinav used to follow her everywhere in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever Shweta travelled with Reyansh for her shows and create a ruckus. Shweta said that it was mentally exhausting for her and her child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at Shweta's doorstep anytime. She also mentioned that she never stopped Reyansh and Abhinav from talking but wrong allegations were put on her. "I had always allowed him the right to visit Reyansh. In fact, as per the previous court order, he was only supposed to speak to Reyansh on a video call for half an hour but I never stopped them from talking more because I understand. But that same person went on to paint me as a bad mother, someone who doesn’t care about and is neglecting her child’s health. I work for my family and to give them a good lifestyle, what’s wrong in that? But he kept using that against me and I am glad that court dismissed that allegations, "she added.

Asim Riaz reunites with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most iconic seasons ever. This time, Bigg Boss 15 will see the participation of Umar Riaz. The handsome surgeon-model is coming on the show two years after his brother, model-rapper Asim Riaz created history. Salman Khan will be seen with Asim Riaz and Umar on the stage. And as usual, he has been pulling Asim Riaz's leg making fun of his style of speaking. Everyone who saw Bigg Boss 13 knows how Salman Khan would tease Asim Riaz on every weekend ka vaar. The vibe is just the same as before. Things are a little different of course now. After his exit, Asim Riaz has built a successful career for himself in music and acting. Umar Riaz will be stepping into the world of TV with this show. In the past, he did a music video with Dalljiet Kaur. It is not surprising that Asim has come to cheer for him. From being a rank newcomer he climbed the charts of popularity with this show. No fresher ever made his kind of impression. Tough, competitive and emotional, Asim Riaz brought so many shades to the show. Who can forget #SidSim in the history of the game? Asim Riaz is also a part of Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali.