Hina Khan finally broke the mystery on around if had actually split from Rocky Jaiswal on social media. Fans need not get perturbed. On the other hand, fans of Shehnaaz Gill got worried seeing her sad eyes in the promotions of Honsla Rakh. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan sides with Pratik Sehajpal over Salman Khan's comments; says, 'To write off one's career and state...'

Hina Khan

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress put up a post that made fans worry if she has broken up with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has been in a long-time relationship with him, and they are couple goals. Everyone wondered if things had gone awry between the lovebirds. Later, she clarified it when it was revealed that it is an advertisement for a leading lingerie brand. She wrote that she had broken up with the issues that crop up when women wear ill-fitting bras. So, do not panic! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you feel that Donal Bisht should join team Nishant Bhat-Pratik Sehjapal? Vote Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Nakuul Mehta takes a dig at Byju's

We know that leading education application Byju's has halted all advertisements featuring Shah Rukh Khan. This has happened after the arrest of Aryan Khan. The star kid was taken into detention last week on Saturday after he was picked up on the cruise liner raided by the NCB for an alleged rave party. Nakuul Mehta took a dig at the application asking them to appointed tainted politicos as ambassadors instead. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss 15, Florina Gogoi wins Super Dancer 4, Shireen Mirza opens up on wedding and more

Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's ? https://t.co/YLoMQrzbOe — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 9, 2021

Fans worry for Shehnaaz Gill's health seeing her sad eyes

Shehnaaz Gill has resumed work with the promotions of Honsla Rakh. The singer - actress was grieving the demise of Sidharth Shukla who passed away in the first week of September. While she is smiling in the promotions, fans have seen how sad her eyes look. This has been a cause of concern for many.

If a talkative girl suddenly starts,

Choosing silence to express her feelings ,

Somewhere deep inside her heart she's broken and she's fighting with herself ❤ @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGiII #SidNaaz #SidharthShukla — Arpita Agarwal (@Arpita2906) October 10, 2021

Gauahar Khan supports Pratik Sehajpal

The gorgeous Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Pratik Sehajpal who got blasted by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. She said that he was picked up by the host and the statement on his career was not needed.