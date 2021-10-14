The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From Shehnaaz Gill opening up for the first time on Sidharth Shukla's demise to Mohsin Khan getting emotional as he bids goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the trending TV news of the day.

Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla's demise

The world was shaken with the sudden demise of supposedly hale and hearty and, more importantly, the extremely fit-looking Sidharth Shukla. His untimely death at just the age of 40 shocked everyone, but obviously, none more than his immediate family and the love of his life, Shehnaaz Gill. The latter had maintained a stoic silence after Sidharth Shukla had passed away, but has now finally opened up on his loss in an interview with Bollywood Bubble while promoting her new Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh. Speaking about love and attachment, Shehnaaz Gill said that when we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, she accordingly calculates the ratio. Revealing her thoughts fiirther about love she added that only a mother will know what a mother’s love is and she can feel that motherly emotion because her mother loves her that much.

Mohsin Khan bids an emotional goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will undergo a major change with the show taking a generation gap. Television's favourite characters, Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be associated with the show. Mohsin Khan shot for the last episode of the show recently. Pictures from his farewell party went viral and fans were emotional to see Kartik leaving. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Mohsin Khan spoke about his last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. Mohsin also shared that the shows holds a special place in his heart. Mohsin Khan said, "Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories. Heartiest Gratitude."

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s unfinished music video Adhura

Sidharth Shukla's demise was a big shock for the entire country. People are still not able to believe that Sidharth is no more with us. His demise also took away our dearest Shehnaaz Gill's smile. Shehnaaz was closest to Sidharth and it was a difficult phase for her. We have seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz in a lot of music videos until now. As per the updates, they were gearing up for the release of their song titled Habit. But tragedy hit and Sidharth Shukla passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. However, the song is soon going to released but the title of the song has been changed. Yes, as updated by Sa Re Ga Ma, the song has now been titled Adhura. A poster has been released with the caption, "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon." However, now as per reports, the song will release on Saregama’s Music YouTube channel and all the major music streaming platforms on October 21.

Raqesh Bapat loses his heart to Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty again

Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Raqesh Bapat has fallen in love with his ladylove once again. Yes, it seems as Raqesh is closely watching Bigg Boss season 15 for several reasons. Before Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh had shared that he will be supporting her from outside, and well it seems as the actor is living up to his promise. Yesterday in the show, Shamita was seen giving her shoes to Miesha Iyer after knowing that her parents are no more. For the unversed, during a 'Jungle Mein Khunkhar Dangal' task, Shamita destroyed Miesha's shoes. The latter was seen getting emotional and was seen telling Pratik that she has no one to send her essentials inside the house. Shamita overheard their conversation and asked Pratik what she meant by that. Pratik told Shamita that Meisha's parents are no more. Shamita cried her heart out. Shamita told Pratik to call Miesha and offered her to take sandals from her collection. Miesha said she cannot take it due to the rules but Shamita picked one for her and kept it. Shamita's sweet gesture not only won Raqesh's heart but also made her fans feel proud of her.

Asim Riaz pens encouraging words as brother Umar Riaz

Asim Riaz was part of Bigg Boss 13 and it was his brother Umar Riaz who supported him throughout. Umar played a pivotal role in increasing the buzz and popularity around Asim. Now, it is Umar who is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and Asim is extending his full support to him. On social media, Asim Riaz is rooting for his brother and even penning some encouraging words for him. Recently, Asim shared a picture of Umar from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He highlighted a small head injury that he suffered. We can see two big marks on Umar's forehead. While sharing the picture, Asim wrote that his brother will shine bright. He wrote, "You give something up for everything you gain, Since every pleasure's got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother."