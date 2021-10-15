The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi's emotional post for Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to Shehnaaz Gill's smiling pictures from the sets of Honsla Rakh, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 13, Live Updates: Shamita Shetty gets into a heated argument with Afsana Khan

Rajan Shahi’s emotional goodbye to Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undergoing a major change. The show will soon see a generation gap and new actors will be introduced. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who played the role of Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of the show. They both recent shot for the last episode as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The pictures from their farewell brought tears to eyes. Producer Rajan Shahi has been very close to both of them and on their last day, he penned down an emotional note on Instagram. Rajan Shahi shared pictures with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from their last working day and wrote, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI? THE RISHTA: BOND REGARD MUTUAL RESPECT FOREVER THU THU THU THE JOURNEY TOGETHER KAL AAJ AUR.." KAL" Mohsin and Shivangi who symbolise the best what a Jodi team together can achieve.. Each moment every minute detail is fresh in my mind our first meeting..the day u were signed,the first outdoor ,the first scene.. The Nervousness excitement which carried foward each day.. The achievement the awards.. The desire to give our best ..thru toughest schedules..trying times made easy with enthusiasm positivity synergy together.. The toughest days..the brightest days.. The good days the not so good.. I held ur hand ..u held my hand..NO we held each other's hand.. irrespective of what comments .. we knew the truth ...our unconditional respect and faith remained Supreme..And so much more......Hatts of to the entire team of Star Plus..yrkkh writers creatives director editor dop stylist music production ..the unit crew. How all worked together for and with u and we together created the best chapters...ur hardwork dedication made every moment exemplary. Special thanks to the fans viewers audience who made u me and us ? " "THIS RISHTA WILL REMAIN..Like I told u ..we will not say goodbye or thank u to each other or say farewell ..as the Journey has just started together THU THU THU A RISHTA which goes beyond a show a character or jodi..Like I said to u both my main responsibility and concern for u both starts now ..when "kids are not home"? But home will always be home DKP? "AND OUR JOURNEY HAS JUST STARTED SO NO GOODBYE TO FANS OR VIEWERS..? ??? Extremely happy and proud of u both. May God give u the very best always ? REGARDS AND LOTS OF LOVE. MOHSIN AND SHIVANGI ???THU THU THU, "he added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz SLAMS Simba Nagpal for his 'you are jealous of your brother' remark to Umar Riaz

Shehnaaz Gill’s smiling pictures from the sets of Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal starrer Honsla Rakh is now out in theatres in North India. The rom-com drama film is Shehnaaz's comeback to films after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Honsla Rakh is getting rave reviews from fans and critics. Shehnaaz's performance in the film is widely appreciated. A few BTS pictures of the actress went viral on social media. Fans are loving them. Even Diljit Dosanjh shared the picture on his gram as the film releases in theatres today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna SLAMS Jay Bhanushali for his abusive behaviour towards her brother

Rahul Vaidya makes controversial Garbe Ki Raat video private

, who received severe backlash over the mention of Shri Mogal Maa in Garbe Ki Raat song which also featured , has now reached on the controversy. In a video, he said that he has made the song private and that his team will change the controversial lyrics of Mata Mogal and release the song again. He added, “No one wants to deliberately offend anyone. But that doesn’t mean people can write whatever they want. Likh hum bhi sakte hain, bol hum bhi sakte hain, but we choose not to. Jai Mata Di.”

Mahhi Vij SLAMS Shefali Jariwala over her comments on Jay Bhanushali

Bigg Boss 15 is in its second week now and the show is already getting nasties with the abuses and violence that is taking place inside the house of Bigg Boss. Just the other, another fight broke out between Jungle waasi contestant Jay Bhanushali Ghar waasi contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The two don't see eye to eye with each other on the show. The fight began during the Jungle Mein Khunkhar Danga task. The Jungle waasi contestants had got into a nasty fight with the Ghar waasi contestants. Jay and Pratik yet again got into war of words with each other. The former was seen using derogatory words for Pratik's mother on the show. Pratik had previously gone into a rampage over the same. And this time he broke down and started hitting himself. Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shefali Jariwala who recently started watching Bigg Boss had commented on Jay's usage of language and abuses on the show. She asked him to watch his mouth. Needless to say, was not the one to keep quiet. She slammed Shefali reminding her of her stint in her season. "Just started watching #bb15…must say it’s a very interesting lineup of contestants.#PratikSehajpal doing great, but must keep a check on aggression.#JayBhanusali pls watch your mouth." Shefali had tweeted out a couple of days ago. And Mahhi responded to the same saying, "Ufff u didn’t mind ur actions in ur season who are u to talk." When other day the fight broke out between Jay and Pratik again, Shefali yet again tweeted out saying, "Shame on you #JayBhanushali If you claim to be a bigger celebrity, I expect you to act more responsibly. #PratikSehajpaI #bb15 #ColorsTV #VootSelect #BiggBoss." Mahhi responded to her tweet saying, "Hahahha what u did in ur season sabko pata hai shefali let s not get dr… feel ashamed of urself."

Asim Riaz reacts to Simba Nagpal's unwanted comments on brother, Umar Riaz

Simba Nagpal has been quite calm and composed in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, we did see his angry side recently. He got into a fight with Umar Riaz. While they argue Simba begins poking Umar Riaz by calling him 'Fhattu Riaz'. Later, he says that Umar should not try being like his brother and he can never be like his younger brother. Simba taunts Asim and says that one brother here is 'fhattu' while other is winning hearts. Simba keeps telling Umar that he can never be like his brother, Asim Riaz. Now, Asim has reacted to Simba's comments. He posted a story on his Instagram with a dog's face, which read, "Shut the @#*k up, Umar Riaz, Don’t worry, dogs bark let them.. you stay focused."