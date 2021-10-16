Trending TV News Today: FIR filed against Rahul Vaidya-Bhoomi Trivedi, Madhurima Tuli on her ‘ugly’ past with Vishal Aditya Singh and more

From Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi landing in trouble because of their song, Garbe Ki Raat to Madhurima Tuli opening up on her 'ugly' past with Vishal Aditya Singh, here are the trending TV news of the day.