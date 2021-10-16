The day is about to end and we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi landing in trouble because of their song, Garbe Ki Raat to Madhurima Tuli opening up on her ‘ugly’ past with Vishal Aditya Singh, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Synopsis: 'Khud ke ghar ke andar bhi aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan DRILLS Afsana Khan for her violent behaviour

FIR filed against Rahul Vaidya-Bhoomi Trivedi

Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma's music video Garbe Ki Raat released recently. Bhoomi Trivedi sang the song along with Rahul Vaidya. Howver, they received severe backlash over the mention of Shri Mogal Maa in Garbe Ki Raat song. He also received death threats for this and his team had issued a statement on this. Now, as per reports in ETimes, an FIR has also been registered by J.K. Rajput in this regard at Amroli Police Station, Surat, on the grounds of insulting religious faith and hurting people through the misrepresentation against Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi. The FIR emphasizes and demands either taking down the video song from the YouTube channel or banning the channel from the platform. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: 'Khudke ghar ke andar aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan SLAMS Afsana Khan for violence

Madhurima Tuli on her ‘ugly’ past with Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had an ugly past. We have all known about it since they did Nach Baliye 9. On that show too they had some arguments and later we saw them in Bigg Boss 13. Their ugly fights and arguments left everyone irritated. The limit was crossed when Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal with a frying pan. Post that she was removed from the show. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Madhurima Tuli revealed that the incident did have a negative impact on her. She said that she did not get much work because of COVID and that when the time is right she will get work. Madhurima also confessed that whatever happened in Bigg Boss 13 did have a negative impact on her career. Madhurima was asked about her reaction on Vishal's statement that he did not get lost out on work after he came out from the House and also whether she regrets doing the show. Madhurima said that she does not regret doing the show but she regrets why couldn't she control her anger. She shared that if Vishal said he was undergoing depression, even she underwent through depression. "Even I have been told things. We shared a bond and something like this shouldn't have happened. It was just not me. But one needs to understand that he threw water on me first. You will react, you will tend to get angry. Us chakkar mein maine woh kadam utha liya. Galti dono ki thi. But somehow I felt that only I have been punished for it. But aise hi chalta aaya hai. I wonder why are women suppressed and men uplifted?" Madhurima added. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Prince Narula and more: 9 SHOCKING violence episodes from the TV world that'll leave you baffled – view pics

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shamita Shetty for bringing scissors during a task in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of the most controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. Every year, every season, Gauahar follows the episodes and dishes out her opinions. Some agree with her opinions while some don't. And that's what's happened last night as well. Last night's Bigg Boss 15 episode saw more violence and drama taking place. With Tejasswi Prakash, , Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian becoming the Ghar waasis they played as a part of the main house contestants and worked against the Jungle waasi housemates. It got brutal and ugly. Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan got aggressive. Shamita was sitting out due to hr finger injury. However, she cheered on her team. When things turned ugly, Shamita brought scissors so that the team tore the pathway pieces. She threw it. And that seems to have become an issue now. Gauahar had some comments on this move by Shamita. "Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , n Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15," Gauahar tweeted out. Now, there are some that agree with The Begum Jaan actress' view while there are some who reminded Gauahar of the brutalities and violence of the other contestants. Some defended Shamita as well.

Kashmera Shah takes a dig at Sunita Ahuja

The ugly spat between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek is the talk of the out. Recently, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek stepped out with their sons. The star couple posed for the shutterbugs and interacted with the paparazzi. When asked about their feud with Krushna's uncle, actor Govina, Kashmera said that he is a very good actor and took a dig at his wife, Sunita Ahuja. A photographer asked Kashmera if she has a reaction to the statements being made amid the controversy. She asked, 'Who's doing it'. Kashmera then praised Govinda saying, "Govinda ji is a very good actor. I really like him as an actor. But I don't know anyone other than that. I don't speak about managers."

The Big Picture host Ranveer Singh on having a daughter like Deepika Padukone

has opened up on having a baby with . In a new promo of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh is seen talking about his marriage and future kids. The actor says, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos everyday and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').” He then added, “Mai shortlist bana raha hu names ke. Aap mind nahi karenge to mai le lu aapse, Shaurya (I am shortlisting names. Would you mind if I take ‘Shaurya’ from you)?”