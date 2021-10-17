The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From Karishma Sawant entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Hina Khan bashing the Bigg Boss 15 makers for allowing contestants to get violent, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Adhura FIRST LOOK POSTER: Sidharth Shukla's last song with Shehnaaz Gill showcases their adorable bond

Karishma Sawant to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shot for their last episode recently. Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of the show. The show will see a generation leap and new actors will be entertaining the show. Now, it is being reported that newbie Karishma Sawant has been finalised to play Aarohi in the show. For the unversed, Aarohi is Kartik and Sirat's daughter in the show. This is Karishma's debut show as lead. She has even shared the promo of the same on her social media captioning, "To new beginnings" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill opens up for the FIRST TIME on Sidharth Shukla's demise, Mohsin Khan bids an emotional goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Hina Khan SLAMS Bigg Boss 15 makers

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Toofani senior of season 14, recently posted several tweets questioning Bigg Boss about the behaviour of contestants. She seemed pretty shocked and asked if the rules of Bigg Boss have changed for this season as she feels the reality show gives a feeling of WWE’s 'Smackdown and RAW'. Her tweet also mentioned that earlier contestants were not allowed to touch each other but now things have changed in the show and rules are being broken. Hina took to her social media account and posted:, "So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now What's happening BB.. BiggieBoo? I usually don't tweet about BB But this is so damn funny and I could not resist." She added, "With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasundari ke pyaar mai to nahi pad gaye hain. Open your Aankh BB PLZZZ.. wake up..I don't blame anyone in the house.. it was the first and the most imp rule of BB tht u cannot touch anyone.. but now this rule seems non applicable." (With all due respect BB, have you fallen in love with Vishwasuntree? Please open your eyes).”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa anchor Aditya Narayan on criticism

has returned to TV and the loyal fan base of the show is super stoked to celebrate the Music Ka Tyohar with the judges and the contestants. This year, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will have , and on the main judge panel with 30 musicians as the jury. will yet again take up the hosting duties for the show. Recently, a launch event of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa had been held in the city and BollywoodLife got in touch with Aditya Narayan for a little tête-à-tête whilst there. Now, Aditya has hosted several singing-based reality TV shows in the country. His last stint being Indian Idol 11. The singer-host faced a lot of criticisms for his honest opinions and frank nature. We asked Aditya how he manages to keep going despite all the negativity and criticisms. The Tatad Tatad hitmaker said, "Honestly, I feel like we have to be authentic to ourselves. We should be honest with ourselves. And na hi humko waah-waahi se bohot jyada fark padna chahiye aur an hi humko criticisms se jyada fark padna chahiye. (We should neither be affected by the praises nor the criticisms). Because that is not the reason why I am doing this. I don't make music or host shows for people to love me. I do it because I love hosting shows. I love being a part of these music reality shows. I love making music. Logon ka opinion secondary hai. At the same time, agar mere man mein aisi koi baat hai jo main bolna chahta hu logon ko, I should always say it. Kyunki hum insaan hai and just because chaar log iska bura maan jayenge ya kisi aur tarike se usko le lenge, iska matab ye nahi ki main apni sacchayi nahi bolu. (People's opinion is secondary. If I have something to say I will say it. We are human beings and just because a few will feel bad or take it in the wrong way doesn't mean I won't say my truth)."

Kapil Sharma took a break from TV for spine injury

The Show was back on air this August after a break. It was not clear why the show went off air in the first place. Now, Kapil Sharma has revealed that it was due to his spine injury. As you might be aware, just before August when the show was back on air, a video of Kapil on a wheelchair had gone viral. On the occasion of World Spine Day on Saturday, Kapil spoke about his condition and urged fans to not ignore the signs of their body. He said, “My spine issue first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then, I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor as I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained the same. I then faced it again this January.” He added, “The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off air because of my injury.”

Adhura FIRST LOOK POSTER

SidHearts, SidNaaz and Shehnaazians y'all will get to witness Sidharth Shukla one last time with Shehnaaz Gill on-screens again. The handsome hunk passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on 2nd September leaving the entire nation in a shock. A lot of people are still reeling from that news. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's last song together, Adhura, is all set to release in a couple of days. And the makers of the song have dropped a new poster of the same. Shreya Ghoshal who has sung the song tweeted out the same. She penned a tribute note alongside it which read, "He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. (It is incomplete but will be complete... #Sidnaaz's last song, their fans' wish will always stay alive in our hearts)." For the uninitiated, the song is "Releasing on the 21st October," Shreya tweeted.