Trending TV News Today: Karishma Sawant to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan SLAMS Bigg Boss 15 makers for allowing contestants to get violent and more

From Karishma Sawant entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Hina Khan bashing the Bigg Boss 15 makers for allowing contestants to get violent, here are the trending TV news of the day.