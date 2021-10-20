The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories of the day. From Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod’s first look as Abhimanyu and Akshara in to Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend denying entering Bigg Boss 15, here are all the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar entering the house as a wild card soon? The VJ finally breaks her silence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Before elimination, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal to get into major trouble, thanks to wild card entrees?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a major change in the story. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shot for their last episode and will no longer be a part of the show. New actors will now take the lead and the story will move forward. It was earlier reported that Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant will be playing the lead roles. Now, this news has been confirmed. Yes, a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out and we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. In the promo, we see Akshara selecting a scarf which is also like by Aarohi. Aarohi tells Akshara that the scarf will look better on her. Akshara agrees and says that it will definitely look better on her sister, Aarohi. Later, the two move to a lakeside where Akshara tells Aarohi that if they throw a coin in this lake whatever they wish for they will get it. Just then, Abhimanyu enters and Aarohi is mesmerised. She snatches the coin from Akshara's hand and goes to wish. She throws the coin and says that Abhimanyu is really handsome and she wishes that he falls in love with her. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara and wishes that he gets her. Akshara being a good sister wishes that all of Aarohi's wishes come true. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's wild card entry to ruin Karan Kundrra's game, Mohsin Khan's last good bye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Anusha Dandekar denies entering Bigg Boss 15

Karan Kundrra is currently one of the most popular and strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. His game is being widely appreciated by fans. But for the past few days, rumours had it that his ex-girlfriend, VJ Anusha Dandekar is all set to enter the show as a wild card contestant. Apart from her, it is also being reported that 's connection Raqesh Bapat is also going to enter Bigg Boss 15. Well, we don't know about Raqesh but Anusha is definitely not going to enter the house. Taking to her Instagram account, Anusha set the record straight and stated that she is in no mood to enter the controversial house. She mentioned that she is the boss of her own life and that she does not need to prove it by entering a show. Stating that she is in a happy space in her own home, she wrote, "So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some pages in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy, the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness."

’s hot avatar

Rupali Ganguly, and starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. This show came as a surprise for many. The simple story of a housewife and the challenges she faces has become the favourite of many. People from all generations can relate to this beautiful story. Rupali Ganguly made a comeback on television with this show. She has impressed us with her brilliant performance and made us fall in love with Anupamaa. We have seen Anupamaa wearing sarees in the show. However, Rupali Ganguly's latest pictures have left us all surprised. She has been sharing a lot of pictures in a western look and fans are loving it. She shared a picture in a hot off-shoulder dress and fans are loving this stunning Anupamaa. Along with these pictures, Anupamaa wrote, "In a world of flowers, she found herself. In a world of colours, she lost herself. And in that lost and found was a beauty of its own!" Fans poured their compliments in the comments. One user asked, "Excuse me Ma'am...do you wanna kill us ....in installments." Another wrote, "Thu Thu Thu...kisi ke nazar na lage." A user commented, "WHO IS THIS GIRL??? What an amazing transformation."

Trouble for Shamita Shetty and Simba Nagpal in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting by the day. In the next few weeks, there is going to be some extra tadka that the makers would add to the show with some very notable wild card entrees. It is known that captain Nishant Bhatt nominated almost all the contestants – including Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer, Ieshan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian for elimination this week. In a shocking elimination, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are already out of the show. That leaves only Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal. However, before the elimination, at least three contestants will face a really challenging time in the show. We are talking about Shamita and Simba, whose connections from outside Bigg Boss 15 are all set to enter the show. As per reports, Shamita’s Bigg Boss OTT connection turned lover boy Raqesh Bapat, and Arushi Dutta, Simba Nagpal’s dost and connection from Splitsvilla 11 and also rumoured girlfriend, are all set to enter the show as wild card entrees. And these will bring along with them new dynamics, plenty of awkwardness and change things for better or worse.