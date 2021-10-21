The day is about to end and as usual, BollywoodLife is back with all the important stories from the television industry. From Hina Khan's inspiring note on gaining weight, mental health to rumours of Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Dil Nu Dildaar song: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's crackling chemistry is a treat for Samar-Nandini fans

Hina Khan opens up about gaining weight

is one of the most popular TV actresses in the entertainment world. She is not just a phenomenal actress but also a kind one. Earlier this year, Hina Khan lost her father. She was devastated by her father's sudden demise. And when grieving, Hina was tested positive for COVID-19, which added to her woes that she couldn't even console her mother in these tragic times. However, she had been staying strong and facing everything bravely. In her latest Instagram story, Hina Khan has talked about gaining weight. The actress seems unfazed by the same and has penned an inspiring note talking about her mental health."Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action," (sic) Hina wrote in her story. Also Read - Anupamaa: 'Do you wanna kill us in installments?' Rupali Ganguly's hot off-shoulder dress look leaves fans surprised

Sara Ali Khan trolled as she makes an appearance on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture

Yesterday evening, and were spotted visiting the sets of 's TV show, The Big Picture. The two gorgeous ladies happily posed for the paparazzi. While the actress was seen in a nude short dress with balloon sleeves which had mirror work and sequins, the Atrangi Re actress was seen in a short black dress with silver sequin stripes. Now, netizens are not impressed with Sara Ali Khan's postures as they posed for a picture for the paps. They have called out her expressions and her posture. A lot of people found Janhvi's posture and smile sweet. But Sara was brutally trolled in the comments section shared of the video post shared by Viral Bhayani. Also Read - Anupamaa, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Check out DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers from tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Rajiv Adatia to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild-card

Bigg Boss 15 is getting all the love from the audience. The show has had a good start and slowly the contestants are making the game even better. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal are the participants this year. So far, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht have been eliminated from the show. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Rajiv Adatia, who's a well-known face in the world of glitz and glamour is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv became a face of well-known domestic as well as international brands at the age of 18. He is a degree holder in arts and has acquired specialisation in arts and psychology. Source close to ETimes, informed them that Rajiv will enter the show as a wildcard contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Rajiv is a producer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. Rajiv's aim has been to turn each and everyone's perspective from negative to positive and to propagate the message of how a happy man is a lot more healthier than the rest and believes in bringing a radicalistic change through his writings and power of words. Rajiv is close to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. They are Rajiv's rakhi sisters.

Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's music video

Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale have been loved as Samar and Nandini. Their new song, Dil Nu Dildaar is out now and fans are loving their crackling chemistry in the song. The song is sung by Yasser Desai and the lyrics are penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Paras and Anagha's expressions in the song prove that they are the best. Watching them together in a music video is a treat for all Samar and Nandini fans.

Shireen Mirza’s mehendi function begins

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza is finally getting married to beau Hasan Sartaj on Saturday, October 23, in Jaipur. The wedding ceremony will be reportedly followed by a fancy reception on October 25. The wedding festivities have begun and she has been sharing pictures and videos from her Mehendi functions. Her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krushna Mukherjee also attended her function. She gave fans a glimpse into Shireen's Mehendi ceremony. Shireen Mirza got engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj in an intimate ceremony on August 4.