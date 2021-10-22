The day is about to end and once again we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant opening up on joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Pratik Sehajpal's sister exposing Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee sides with Pratik Sehajpal; slams others saying, 'Baaki sab apne name fame k ghamand mein khule saand bankar ghum rahe hain'

Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant open up on joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently bid goodbye to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat. Now, we will see new actors taking forward this beautiful story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. This will be Karishma Sawant's debut in the television industry and she is super excited about it. In a chat with IANS, Karishma Sawant spoke about her character, Aarohi. She said that being a newbie in the industry and to have the pleasure of being a part of such a huge show is like a dream come true to for her. "Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising myself every day. I am really looking forward to the appreciation and love of the audience for my new journey on Hindi television, "she said. Pranali Rathod also spoke about her character and shared her excitement on joining the show. Pranali said, "I am over the moon to have received this great opportunity and extremely thrilled to be a part of such a huge show, and I greatly hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there onwards as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like this."

Pratik Sehajpal's sister exposes Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 is making hell lot of noise. The contestants are trying their best to get maximum footage. Among all, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are turning out to be strong contestants. Recently, the two indulged in a physical fight. As per the videos, it was Karan who grabbed Pratik Sehajpal and pinned him down to the floor. It got be a lot of negative reaction. Now, it is Pratik's sister who has reacted to it. She has shared a video from Roadies audition where Karan Kundrra slapped a contestant hard. Karan used to be the one of the leaders on the show. While sharing the same, Pratik's sister stated that violence against anyone is wrong and that she could not sleep knowing that her brother was hurt. She wrote, "Setting an example of a Mentor? Physical violence against anyone is wrong, be it any1! Yesterday I really couldn't sleep thinking if my brother @realsehajpal is hurt! The Chanel will surely take this up I am sure cuz they are very responsible @ColorsTV @justvoot I blv in u."

Simran Khanna quits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a generation leap which will change everything. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat are no longer a part of the show. It is difficult for fans to accept the fact that they are not a part of the show. However, not just Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, Simran Khanna will also be leaving the show. Yes, Simran Khanna who plays the role of Gayu will also quit the show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Simran Khanna said that it has been a great experience shooting for the show. She also mentioned that she is unable to react as she is emotional. She shared that since 2019 everything was memorable about the show. She mentioned that they worked like a family. Simran revealed that Shilpa Raizada also ended her journey and they both were emotional but decided to celebrate this beautiful journey rather than crying. She shared that the show has given her a lot and has been her teacher. "The show has been a lucky charm for me it has given me a lot. Yeh Rishta's fan following is soo genuine, they shower the love to you in abundance, even if you go to a different show the love stays intact, "she added.

Sudhaa Chandran's special appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and actress Sudhaa Chandran has shared a video on her Instagram where she has a special appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sudhaa Chandran, who lost her leg in an accident but returned to dancing and acting again using a prosthetic foot, shared how she is grilled at the airport security each time she travels and that it "hurts." She explained how even despite requesting the authorities to conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb," they ask her to remove it every time. “Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society?,” she asked in her heartening video. However, she didn’t just stop at complaining and also had a suggestion where she humbly requested Modi ji to issue senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen. The actress was at the airport where she filmed the video. She captioned it, “Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting, hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action.”

Urfi Javed ADMITS having suicidal thoughts

Urfi Javed, who lasted in the Bigg Boss OTT house only for a week, has constantly been hitting headlines for her fashion choices. She might be facing hard time to get people's acceptance for her outfits, but Urfi is least bothered about what people say about her. However, there was a time when Urfi had suicidal thoughts after she was conned by a producer who forced her to do explicit scenes for a web series. In her recent interview with TOI, Urfi said that the producer had threatened to send her to jail when she refused to shoot the objectionable scenes. She claimed that the producer even Rs 40 lakh from her as compensation. Though her week-long stint on Bigg Boss OTT put her in the limelight, Urfi said that nothing much as changed for her in the industry. She said that she still faces rejections and also talked about being replaced overnight. She said that she started her career with Rs 3000 per day and shared rooms with six girls in a PG while struggling in the industry. She also said that her projects would shut down and couldn't last long more than 3 months.