Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to go off-air

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi returned with season 3 in July. Fans were super excited to get back their favourite jodi, Devakshi aka Dev and Sonakshi. However, the sad news is that the show will end soon. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will go off-air this month. Sources close to the show informed ETimes that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke will be wrapping up by the end of this month. This season was short-lived but it's also one of the firsts for a third season of a show to be on air. Shaheer has been juggling between music videos and the show while Erica too we hear has had a busy calendar. Earlier, there were rumours that Erica Fernandes is planning to quit the show. A source had told SpotboyE that Erica Fernandes is upset with her character development and the overall trajectory of the show. Well, the writing seems to be inconsistent this season. This has been noticed even by viewers of the show. On the show, Erica plays the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose who is an opinionated woman managing both a home and a job in a traditional family. Erica Fernandes has not responded to rumours of quitting the show. There was some talk that Bigg Boss makers have approached top actresses to be in a wild card in the middle of the season.

Mayank Arora to play Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will go through a major change from 27th October. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat bid adieu to the show recently and we will see new actors taking forward this beautiful story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Along with them, we will also see Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji actor Mayank Arora playing the role of Kairav in the show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Mayank Arora shared his experience playing the most adored character in the show. He said that he is very excited right now as it is a very important show and role and he is waiting to play the character on screen and bring life to it. He also revealed that there are a lot of things that will remind you of younger Kairav but he can't reveal much now. Mayank said that it will be a treat to watch Kairav. He was also asked to name his favourite co-star from the show. Mayank said, "Swati Chitnisji, my great-grandmother, she is an adorable person. I love doing scenes with her already. She is a very caring and loving co-star on the sets." He also spoke about his bond with his on-screen siblings, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant who will play Akshara and Aarohi. Mayank said, "We are playing the siblings on-screen and the band is indeed adorable, it feels like I am working as a family so yes, you will soon see the same chemistry as it is off-screen."

Afsana Khan's beau Saajz on Shamita Shetty-Vishal Kotian not being slammed

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was the talk of the town last week for her violent and weird behaviour. Earlier, we saw Salman Khan bashing Afsana Khan for her behaviour towards other contestants. He also shared the video with the audience where we saw Afsana Khan abusing and using inappropriate words towards Shamita Shetty and others. But Salman Khan did not point out Shamita and Vishal's behaviour and hence Afsana Khan's fiance Saajz is upset with it. In an interview with ETimes, Saajz said that he is disappointed with one thing the most. Shamita and Vishal also made unpleasant comments then why only Afsana is made to look like a villain. Vishal made so many derogatory comments. It was very demeaning. Shamita called her classless and ghatiya aurat. "Why did nobody pointed out Shamita and Vishal's mistake? Is the channel getting more controversy by dragging Afsana’s name. She has been made a scapegoat I feel, "he added. "Afsana and Akasa’s fight was not that big, they had cleared it also. There was no need for 4-5 people to get into it. I think Shamita ji and Afsana were fighting for the past one week and it was unresolved. That's why she got into such an ugly fight with Shamita. I am hurt that only Afsana is getting targeted whereas if you see all the contestants are doing wrong at some or the other point. Why aren't others reacting to it, "he added. He also added that he got worried for her fiancee Afsana when he saw her emotional breakdown.

Divyanka Tripathi shares videos from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Shireen Mirza's spinster party

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza is getting married on October 23, 2021 to Hasan Sartaj. The festivities are happening in full swing in Delhi and Jaipur. Shireen Mirza is from Jaipur and the ceremonies will be held in two cities. Divyanka Tripathi flew down a day before to be with Shireen Mirza on her special day. She has shared four videos from the spinster party of Shireen Mirza. We can see that the girls are having a lot of fun. Krishna Mukherjee who played the role of Aliyah on the show is also there. Shireen Mirza is known to TV viewers as Simmi Bhalla, the sister of Raman Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress met Hasan in Delhi and he is a top executive in an IT company.