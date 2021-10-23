Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to go off-air, Mayank Arora to play Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

From Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 going off-air to Mayank Arora playing Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are all the trending TV news of the day.