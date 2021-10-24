Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat's picture goes viral, Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anakat's picture going viral on social media to Ami Trivedi playing Harshad Chopda's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the trending TV news of the day.