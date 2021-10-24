The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories of the day. From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anakat's picture going viral on social media to Ami Trivedi playing Harshad Chopda's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Papad Pol actress Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's mother

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular comedy shows on television. The show has been ruling hearts with its simple storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making audiences entertained with their daily dose of entertainment. Well, Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita Iyer, and Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu have been making headlines for their affair for a long time now. Recently, the two posed for a lovely picture and within no time their photo went viral on social media. In the picture, Munmun and Raj can be posing standing next to each other. Munmun looks gorgeous as she wore a floral print top, while Raj looks handsome in a white-grey hoodie T-shirt. This picture of Munmun and Raj has been shared on one of their fan pages and since then it is going viral on the internet. Munmun is seen holding Raj's hand while she posed for the camera.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will go through a major change from October 27. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left the show leaving fans emotional. They were loved as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. Now, we will soon see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Along with them, we will also see Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji actor Mayank Arora playing the role of Kairav in the show. Now, as per reports in TellyChakkar, Papad Pol actress Ami Trivedi will be playing the role Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's mother. A source informed TellyChakkar that Ami and Harshad will have an interesting relationship in the show that will be a massive surprise for viewers. Interestingly, even before Yeh Rishta, Ami was considered for Anupamaa. There was strong competition between Ami and Rupali to play the lead. A source revealed that Rajan Shahi was impressed with Ami's mock shoot for Anupamaa and had mentioned to her that whenever he had a character that would suit her personality, he would surely send an offer to her. So when Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had their casting for new characters post the leap, Ami was offered the character of Harshad's mother and there was no audition taken for the role.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. This show came as a surprise for many. The simple story of a housewife and the challenges she faces has become the favourite of many. People from all generations can relate to this beautiful story. Anupamaa has divorced Vanraj and is living her life alone in the Shah family. Recently, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia entered her life. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. Anuj's entry is Anupamaa's life is not being liked by Vanraj, Baa and Toshu. Recently, we saw Baa not only doubted Anuj’s intention towards Anupamaa, but also insulted him during the Dussehra celebration. However, Anupamaa has decided to take a stand for her friend, Anuj and for herself. She is tired of the constant taunting by Baa. Anupamaa will now decided to finally leave the Shah house to live her own life. Earlier, Anuj had advised her to leave the house so that she can grow and gain success but Anupamaa had not agreed with it. But now she has realised that she is not getting any love from her own people.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza got married to Hasan Sartaj yesterday. The wedding took place in Jaipur and her friends, Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi, Krishna Mukherjee and others attended her wedding. The pictures from her wedding went viral and fans are congratulating her. Shireen Mirza is known to TV viewers as Simmi Bhalla, the sister of Raman Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress met Hasan in Delhi and he is a top executive in an IT company. The actress will be shifting to Delhi after her wedding. It seems the actress went on a chaat date with her in-laws after the rishta was fixed. They went to gorge on chaat at Delhi's famous Lajpat Nagar market.