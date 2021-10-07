The day has ended and we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya ending their friendship to Ranveer Singh talking about Deepika Padukone's reaction to him hosting The Big Picture, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - 5+ things Ranveer Singh has revealed about Deepika Padukone that prove they are a match made in heaven

Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya end their friendship

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ended recently and now one of the friendships that happened through this show also ended. Yes, we are talking about Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya. Recently, we saw Rahul Vaidya unfollowing Sana Makbul on Instagram. Now, in an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Sana opened up about her falling out with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, and why she does not want to speak with him again. She revealed that their friendship was affected when their fans began arguing with each other on social media. She said that Rahul was a dear friend and around the time the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi was aired, someone made a comment on Twitter about her acing a stunt. Sana shared that she posts swimwear pictures, but has never received a negative comment. But suddenly someone commented on her wall about Rahul and XYZ party are fighting and she was caught in the middle. She had liked all the comments to make fans feel like she's paying attention. Sana explained, "Me liking and retweeting that tweet was supposed to mean, 'Haha, they didn't think this girl could do it, and she did it'. So it wasn't a direct thing to Rahul or anyone. And this was how it began." Sana Makbul then shared that RKV fans were then abusing her but Rahul Vaidya was quite sweet and even messaged her and she told him to ignore it. Later after 15 days, Sana noticed that Rahul had unfollowed her on Instagram and she asked him the reason for it. Rahul told her that it was because she had liked and retweeted that tweet. Sana told him it wasn't for him and why is it affecting him. Sana revealed that she tried having a conversation with Rahul, but realised that if their bond could be reduced to this, then she was better off not engaging with him. She called Rahul petty and kiddish and feels that she can never talk to him again.

Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone's reaction to him hosting The Big Picture

and at the IT couple of Bollywood. The two kept their relationship a secret for years before making it official with a wedding. Throughout their dating life, they featured in several films together, making DeepVeer fans ship them evermore. Their camaraderie both on-screen and off it have been loved by their fans. And here's yet another insight into their relationship shared by none other than the actor himself. Now, y'all would know about Ranveer Singh making his TV debut as a host of a game show called, The Big Picture. This being his first time, the actor took advice and suggestions from everyone, including his gorgeous actress wife, Deepika. So, how did she react to seeing him host a show? In an interview with ETimes, Ranveer said, "Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions, she gave me some tips and raised some very good points. I noted those points and imbibed them. I am really grateful that I have a sharp wife as a partner, who enhances my work through her constructive criticism."

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma speaks on casting couch

Casting couch is nothing new to the glamour industry. For many years, we have heard stories of aspiring actors going through the menace of casting couch in pretext of work. And many stars have openly spoken about it too. Now, we have Anupamaa's talking about the same. 's daughter-in-law spoke about how she deals with situations where there are irrational advances made. In an interview with Times of India, she stated that in today's times it is scary for both - male or female. There is a good and bad in this world, she said mentioning that it is an individual's choice over which path to take. "Sometimes, you come across people who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer as a person, as an actor, as an employee, it's your choice. Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you." Further, she revealed how she deals with situations like these. Madalsa mentioned that whenever she feel uncomfortable, she walks out of the conversation.

Shagun Sharma to play the lead in Sasural Genda Phool 2

Sasural Genda Phool 2 will be returning on television soon. Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer has been loved by the audience in the past. Their crackling chemistry was the highlight of the show. The new season of the show will be reportedly will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib. The show in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be Star Bharat. A few days ago we saw a picture of Jay Soni and Supriya Pilgaonkar has gone viral on the internet. It seems they both have begun shooting for Sasural Genda Phool 2. However, we could not find Ragini Khanna in the picture. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Jay Soni will reprise the role of the hero in the new season, Ragini Khanna, who played the original protagonist, won't be a part of the show. It is being said that the deal between Ragini and the makers fell through on monetary differences. The production house is in advanced talks with Shagun Sharma and she will be signed for the show. A source close to ETimes told them that Shagun is one of the final contenders for the role along with a few other actresses. But we feel that she fits the bill perfectly and are hoping to lock the deal with her soon. The show has to go on floors soon and we are working overtime to put everything into place. Shagun Sharma also spoke about the it and said that she has been in talks with them, but nothing is finalised yet. Shagun revealed that she hasn't from them. There is no official confirmation so far. She is just hoping that she gets the show.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to touch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak's feet

TV and film actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who was better known as Nattu Kaka of the long-running Hindi sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, lost his battle against cancer on October 3. He was 76. Besides TMKOC, Ghanshyam has also acted in Gujarati and Hindi films and one of them was 's wherein he played the role of Vithal Kaka. And you would be surprised to know that the film's lead actress used to touch his feet and seek his blessings on the sets. Recalling his fond memories from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam sets, Ghanshyam said that Aishwarya Rai was very respectful and friendly with him. Since she was new to the industry at that time, Ghanshyam helped Aishwarya in learning Bhavai, a folk dance popular in Gujarat, and the actress used to copy him after he showed her how to do it. Out of respect, Aishwarya used to touch his feet sometimes.