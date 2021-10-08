The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From reports of Harshad Chopda joining as the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit to Shehnaaz Gill stepping out for the first time post Sidhartth Shukla's demise, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Gaurav Khanna opens up on the love showered on Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa as a couple and the excellent TRPs of the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Harshad Chopda to play lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It has been earlier reported that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. If reports are true it would be their last day today (October 8). Recently, Pranali Rathod confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In an interview with India Forums, she said, "Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet." Pranali has impressed the audience with her performance as Saudamini in Barrister Babu and as Suman in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. It is being said that she might play the role of Akshara or Aarohi in the show. Fans have been waiting to know who would be the male lead of the show. Now, as per reports on social media, Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show. Several posts on social media say that he will be playing the role of Kartik and Naira's son, Kairav. Fans have been waiting to see him on the small screen for a very long time. Ever since this news has been doing rounds on the internet, fans are tweeting about Harshad and congratulating him for bagging the role.

Shehnaaz Gill's first pictures and video post Sidharth Shukla's demise

It has been more than a month to Sidharth Shukla's demise and we are still unable to believe that he is no more with us. Fans are still depressed about that sad incident that took place. This news broke Shehnaaz Gill and she is still not able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is not going to be with us. Now, after almost a month finally stepped out of her house to fulfill her prior work commitments. She has resumed her work for her film, Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. It was earlier reported by Bombay Times that Shehnaaz will return to work on October 7 and as per reports on social media, Shehnaaz left for her film's shoot and travelled to an international location. With this news doing rounds, fans have shown their support for Shehnaaz and have encouraged her to do her work.

Samay Shah shares heart-breaking deets from the last rites of Ghanashyam Nayak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak passed away on Sunday (3rd October) after battling cancer for a long time. And the news of his demise has shocked each and everyone, right from the fans and his colleagues from the sets of TMKOC. On Monday, his last rites were performed in the city. And deets of the same have been shared by Gogi aka Samay Shah from the show. It's truly heartbreaking. Samay told Etimes that Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak shared his last wish which was about his cremation. Talking about his bond Samay revealed that Nayak was the most fun person to be around. He recalled how the senior actor would often go for walk during the breaks. He shared how during the night time when they did not have any scenes, they would go for walk in the film city. Ghanashyam would also share stories from his struggling days as to how he would work for Rs 2 or Rs 5. During their walks, Samay shared that they would talk about stories of ghosts and angels. Nayak's last wish was to die with makeup on his face, revealed the young actor. "He was a very passionate person and he had only one desire in life that he would like to die with makeup on. His son fulfilled his wish and called a makeup person to do it," Samay told the portal.

Gaurav Khanna opens up on the love showered on Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most talked-about and loved TV shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV is topping charts every week. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. People have started calling them #MaAn and are in love with their chemistry. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has opened up about the love being showered on Anuj and Anupamaa. He said, "I would say it is Rajan Shahi's magic because everything about the story is in his head. He never shares the story with us. I just know the story of the next 2-3 episodes and that is the same with all the actors. So everything is just his magic and he just these things out at the right time and that's what people love about his shows. He connects with the audience at the right point and at the right time. I think Anuj was the need of the hour. Not just Anupamaa, I think in no other shows across platforms there is a character like Anuj. Anuj is the perfect guy, he is the perfect character everybody wants in their irrespective of whether you are Anupamaa or not. Everybody would love to have someone like Anuj in their lives. He is the perfect man. I feel Anuj is the mouthpiece of the audience for Anupamaa. Whatever the audience wants Anupamaa to do, Anuj makes her do that or at least tries to make her do it. That's why I feel Anuj is an extension of the audience. Hence he is getting so much love from the audience. Within a month, this character has left a mark and I am really happy portraying Anuj. "

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma speaks on casting couch

Casting couch is nothing new to the glamour industry. For many years, we have heard stories of aspiring actors going through the menace of casting couch in pretext of work. And many stars have openly spoken about it too. Now, we have Anupamaa's talking about the same. 's daughter-in-law spoke about how she deals with situations where there are irrational advances made. In an interview with Times of India, she stated that in today's times it is scary for both - male or female. There is a good and bad in this world, she said mentioning that it is an individual's choice over which path to take. "Sometimes, you come across people who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer as a person, as an actor, as an employee, it's your choice. Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you." Further, she revealed how she deals with situations like these. Madalsa mentioned that whenever she feel uncomfortable, she walks out of the conversation.