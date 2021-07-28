Trending TV news today: Pawandeep Rajan's tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor on Indian Idol 12, Sharad Malhotra’s ex Pooja Bisht opens up on post-trauma phase of their relationship and more

Well, as the day ends, we bring you the highlights of the small screen, where all the TV celebs grabbed the headlines. While Pawandeep Rajan will give a special musical tribute to , and in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, ’s ex-girlfriend Pooja Bisht opened up about the post-trauma phase of their relationship. So, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Karishma Tanna get papped out and about in the city – watch video

Pawandeep Rajan's special tribute to Kapoor brothers

Pawandeep Rajan, who is one of the strongest contenders of Indian Idol 12, has given a tribute to Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor by crooning their evergreen tracks. This will be featured in the upcoming episode of the show.

Sharad Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend Pooja Bisht on the post-trauma phase of their relationship

Pooja Bisht, who parted ways with Sharad Malhotra in 2018, opened up about the post-trauma phase of their relationship as she told, "It did distract me a lot, the relationship, and the baggage of the relationship which came after the break-up… It’s like everyone is calling you and telling you, ‘Oh, you broke off?’ ‘Yeah, of course, I broke off, what do you want?’ So there was this post-trauma phase also of our relationship. But I think whatever happens happens for good. He is married now, he is happy, I am also happy in my life. I am much more happy because now I am in my own space, I am living the life that I wanted."

reveals the reason behind taking the decision of quitting hosting

During an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Aditya Narayan revealed the reason of his decision to quit hosting and said, "I felt that it was the right time to make the announcement because I already have 4 projects lined-up. So I just wanted to inform the show makers that I won't be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. It also pains me to reject these offers since I get offered hefty money as compared to earlier ones. When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them."

recreates Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's old school love from

Popular TV star Shaheer Sheikh recently shared the teaser of his upcoming music video titled Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai. It is a recreation of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's song from Saajan. The promo has garnered love from fans and viewers.

Jennifer Mistry gets emotional as Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 13 years

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years today. On this special occasion, actress Jennifer Mistry got emotional and said, "It feels so good that we have been able to entertain people for 13 years and still be popular and relevant. Who gets to see this kind of success, it doesn’t happen easily. The love we get from the audiences, each one of us from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very rare to find."