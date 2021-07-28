Trending TV news today: Pawandeep Rajan's tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor on Indian Idol 12, Sharad Malhotra’s ex Pooja Bisht opens up on post-trauma phase of their relationship and more

While Pawandeep Rajan will give a special musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, Sharad Malhotra's ex-girlfriend Pooja Bisht opened up about the post-trauma phase of their relationship. So, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day...