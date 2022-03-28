Pooja Banerjee has revealed the name of her daughter in the most adorable traditional manner. She has been christened Sana. Archana Puran Singh told us what she will be taking up once The Kapil Sharma Show goes off air. One of TV's loved couples Keerti Gaekwad and Sharad Kelkar are going to be seen together in a project soon. Shamita Shetty's pics with Raqesh Bapat's folks are going viral and how. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her SEXY BACK in a stunning, figure-hugging black gown, and we can't take our eyes off her – view pics

Archana Puran Singh reveals her plans in this break from Kapil Sharma show

Archana Puran Singh who is seen on the judge's chair on The Kapil Sharma Show told BollywoodLife what were her plans for the break. Kapil Sharma's show is going to take a break as he is travelling abroad. He is doing stage shows in the US and Canada. She told us, "I'm considering a couple of films in this gap. But projects are in discussion stage....so can't give details." The lady has done movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the past where she was known as Mrs Braganza. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty opens up on nasty trolling; says, 'Logon ko lagta hai mai Mithun ka beta...'

Read More: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh reveals what she will be doing when the show will be off air [EXCLUSIVE] Also Read - Oscars 2022 Will Smith-Chris Rock row: Throwback video of Neil Nitin Mukesh asking Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan to ‘shut up’ resurfaces

Debina Bonnerjee does a headstand in her pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee's pic doing a headstand in the last trimester of pregnancy has gone viral. She captioned it, "When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN… simply adjust your view. ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN’T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought , ‘HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO."

Read More: Debina Bonnerjee does a headstand in her third trimester; husband Gurmeet Choudhary’s eyes are glued on her

Pratik Sehajpal - Nikki Tamboli the new hot jodi in town

The effortless chemistry between Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli has made some noise. The two have been bonding well too. It seems people are loving them as a pair. Makers are also coming forward with new projects.

Read More: Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli – the new hot BFFs in town? [Exclusive]

Shamita Shetty spends time with Raqesh Bapat's folks

Shamita Shetty was in Pune for a few days to spend time with the relatives of Raqesh Bapat. His sister Sheetal has shared some pics. Though he did not confirm their affair, Raqesh Bapat said that they had a solid friendship, and she was a woman he respected.

Read More: Shamita Shetty spends time with Raqesh Bapat's family amid breakup rumours; fans ask, 'Toh rishta pakka?’

Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby girl

In a traditional manner, Pooja Banerjee revealed the name of her baby girl. She has been named Sana. They call the little one Gulabo.

Read More: Kumkum Bhagya star Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her daughter; her old school method will make your hearts melt