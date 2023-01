Rakhi Sawant is now married to boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. The marriage certificate of the two has gone viral. Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal has revealed about how she was in the ICU because of pneumonia. Take a look at the main news of the day... Also Read - Rakhi Sawant CONFIRMS she married Adil in July 2022; hints at trouble saying, 'Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne...'

Rakhi Sawant confirms marriage with Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she has tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani. The actress was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi where she walked away with a cheque of Rs nine lakh. Her mother is now in hospital. The picture of her marriage certificate from Khar has gone viral now. He is a Dubai-based businessman. Her previous marriage with Ritesh Singh did not last long. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant gets secretly married to boyfriend Adil Durrani; wedding pictures go VIRAL

Mahekk Chahal shares details of hospitalization due to pneumonia

Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal has been admitted in hospital for pneumonia. She told Hindustan Times that she was on a ventilator for 3-4 days. The actress said that she had sharp chest pain on January 2 and fell down. When she was hospitalized, they found that her lungs were affected due to pneumonia. It seems her oxygen levels are still up and down.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia get trolled for argument with her dad on national television

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been trolled after her latest promo. In the clip, we can see that she has an argument with her dad. He tells her that she needs to play alone from the Mandali. Fans of Bigg Boss 16 have trolled her badly for the same.

Namik Paul to return on TV with THIS show

Handsome hunk Namik Paul will be back on Indian TV with a new show on ZEE TV. It is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand. The producer last made Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain on Star Bharat. Tanisha Mehta of Shubh Labh has been roped in as his female lead.

Tunisha Sharma case: Lawyers say actress was not depressed

Tunisha Sharma's lawyers have alleged that the actress was never depressed. They have now said that Sheezan M Khan's family allegedly gave her wrong medication. They have also denied about the Tinder date guy.