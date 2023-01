Bigg Boss 16 is making news all over the TV world. This has been one hit season for the makers. Sumbul Touqeer who did an act of Tapasya from Uttaran got praise from the OG Rashami Desai. Dipika Kakar has spoken about complications in her pregnancy. Take a look at all the main news... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary debut with Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's son Abir in the superstar's home production?

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets praise from Rashami Desai

Yesterday, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta acted out a scene from Uttaran on Bigg Boss 16. It was part of the audition that was held by Ekta Kapoor and Dibaker Banerjee for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Even neutrals were amazed by Sumbul Touqeer's performance. She said the lines said by Tapasya. The original Rashami Desai has given a shout-out to Sumbul after seeing her on the show.

#SumbulTouqeerKhan killed it my love it's historic and you recreated very well ma gurl ? you have a vibe ✨️ ?? https://t.co/Mq9CkLzGfB — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 22, 2023

Dipika Kakar talks about her pregnancy complications

Dipika Kakar has said that she suffered a miscarriage last year. It seems she took multiple pregnancy tests before she went to the gynecologist. Dipika Kakar said she was advised complete bed rest for some period. The actress said a blood clot had developed which again needed treatment. She has thanked both her mothers and family for being so supportive.

Sheezan M Khan's sister Falaq Naaz hospitalised

Sheezan M Khan's sister Falaq Naaz is now admitted to a hospital. Her mother Kehekshan has written a long note asking why is her family being punished in this manner. In the note, she wrote, "Mujhe bus ye samjh nahi aa raha hai ki hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai aur kyo?? Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 month se bina kisi singal soboot ke qaidiyo ki tarah jail me saza kaat raha hai”. She asked if it was illegal that Falaq Naaz loved Tunisha Sharma like a younger sister. She asked if it wrong for exes to give some space to one another after a split.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot begs to be eliminated from the house

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot will be seen begging MC Stan and Shiv Thakare to nominate him in the coming week. He will say that he cannot tolerate the mocking laughter of Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Take a look at the promo...

Ankit Gupta-Gautam Vig-Neha Rana's Junooniyatt gets launch date

It is being reported that Junooniyatt will come on TV from February 13, 2023. The show with the backdrop of music stars Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig. It will replace Sherdil Shergill on the show.