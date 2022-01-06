TV News Today, 6 January 2022: And just like another day comes to an end. Sanjeeda Shaikh and got divorced a couple of months ago. However, the two never made it public. Bigg Boss 15 grabbed headlines as well. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fights have been the talk of the town. And it's affecting their families. On the other hand, Gauahar Khan slammed Karan's harsh words towards Tejasswi during their brawl. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans will have to wait a little longer for Sai and Virat's love confession. So, a lot happened in the TV world, let's check out who and what made news today below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's sister upset with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour; says, 'I just can't stand the way she treats my brother'

Sanjeeda-Aamir's divorce

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have been living separately for a couple of years now. The two had tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a couple of years. Their relationship hit choppy waters somewhere around 2019. And it was thereafter that they started living separately. And now reports have claimed that they have been officially divorced for a couple of months. Yes, you read that right. Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali got formally divorced on paper about 9 months ago. However, the two chose to keep it private. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Eager for Virat-Sai's love confession? Here's a HINT at how long you might need to wait [Exclusive]

Read deets here: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced 9 months ago but kept it a secret — read deets Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Covid scare: Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes test, other housemates to also be tested

SaiRat confession in GHKPM will take longer

Recently, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got a backlash for the current separation track of Sai aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka . SaiRat fans had asked for a SaiRat confession, however, they got a separation track instead. And hence, fans had expressed their anger regarding the same. And BollywoodLife.com reached out to the team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for an update on the same. It's going to take a little longer than y'all expect.

Check out EXCLUSIVE deets here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Eager for Virat-Sai's love confession? Here's a HINT at how long you might need to wait [Exclusive]

Gauahar SLAMS Karan

Gauahar Khan who is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss has been following the current season, Bigg Boss 15 as well. The actress recently caught up with the TejRan fight that happened a couple of days ago. Gauahar felt very bad for Tejasswi Prakash and was not happy with the way Karan Kundrra disrespected her. Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter handle and dropped a tweet asking women to prioritise respect and love. She added that it goes both ways.

Check out her tweet here: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan SLAMS for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'I felt very bad for Teja'

TV shows that may end soon

A lot of TV shows have been doing poorly on the TRPs. Sometimes the audience doesn't click with the genre or the twists go wrong or sometimes the storyline is too dull to attract the audience. BollywoodLife.com has come up with an exclusive report of TV shows that may wrap up soon owing to their low TRPs.

Check out the report here: 2, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and more - EXCLUSIVE report on TV shows that will end by first half of 2022

Paras-Mahira go scooter riding in Dubai

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are reportedly dating each other. However, the two never confirmed the same. They have been going on with the 'just friends' stance. The duo met inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 and hit it off. Paras and Mahira have been together ever since. They featured in a number of music videos as well. And now, the two are taking over Dubai on an electric scooter.

Check out the video here: Paras Chhabra and go on an electric scooter ride in Dubai, fans cannot get over their cuteness

Shweta's sensuous avatar

is a hottie! She has been dropping such gorgeous photoshoots for the last couple of months that it has left fans wondering whether she is ageing backwards. The actress seems to be growing younger day by day. She recently dropped a hot photoshoot for which she got compared to . Shweta Tiwari can easily give Gen-Z actors a run for their money.

Check out the pictures here: Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in beige saree; netizens compare her glamorous looks with Katrina Kaif – view pics

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash' fight has been getting quite nasty in Bigg Boss 15. Of late, the two of them have been constantly arguing over a lot of things. And their fights have been affecting their families as well. Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu Kundra is quite upset with the way Tejasswi Prakash is treating her brother inside the house. She recently voiced out the same.

Check out the report here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's sister upset with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour; says, 'I just can't stand the way she treats my brother'

comedian tries suicide

In a sad piece of news today, The Kapil Sharma Show comedian, Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide. It happened a couple of days before New Year's Eve. Rao, reports claim, was fed up with the COVID situation and poverty. He was debt-ridden and hence consumed poison to end his life. His neighbours rushed him to the hospital.

Read the report here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Tirthanand Rao tried committing suicide; here's WHY!

That's all in the TV news today.