The day is about to end and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Taro dancing on the friendship song to Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey-Madalsa Sharma's romantic Instagram reel, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa's life to play havoc in Vanraj and Kavya's marriage?

Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal and others dance on friendship song

Indian Idol 12 has ended and Pawandeep Rajan is the winner. Ever since the show ended fans have been missing it. However, Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro dedicated an adorable video to all fans. They were seen dancing to the Shanana Na song. We got to see their strong bond with this video and we feel it is the best thing on the internet today. However, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya were missing from the video. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie — 5 top spoilers of your fave shows you cannot miss tonight

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey-Madalsa Sharma turn romantic in a reel video

Anupamaa is all set to see the entry of Gaurav Khanna. The handsome actor will be playing the role of Anuj Kapadia. In the middle of all this, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) are new facets of one another. It is no secret that Madalsa and Sudhanshu are very pally off screen. The young actress loves to make reels with him. She has posted a reel on the song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster and boy how handsome Sudhanshu Pandey looks in the same. Also Read - Anupamaa: You'll be shocked to see how young Sudhanshu Pandey looks as he romances Madalsa 'Kavya' Sharma on the song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai — watch video

Raveena Tandon to be a guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, we will see making her guest appearance on the show. It would be a sheer delight to see contestants of Super Dancer Chapter 4 perform on some of her amazing hits. But, you are in for a treat as and Raveena Tandon would take the stage and set it on fire with their performance on Sheher Ki Ladki and Chura Ke Dil Mera. Shilpa would even take a jibe at and , their co-stars in the respective songs saying that the two of them did a great job without them.

Tina Datta REVEALS fans don’t want her to post bikini pics

Being a part of a successful show also has some side effects. fame actress Tina Datta is facing them. She is popular for playing the characters of Ichha and Meethi from Uttaran. Fans still associate her with those on-screen characters and that’s the reason why they don’t want her post bikini pics on social media. Speaking to ETimes, she said that for an actor, it is not difficult to move on to the next character, but when you are doing a daily soap and that too for a good number of years, the character is etched in people's hearts. “And to wipe that off and accept you as a different character becomes very difficult," said Tina Datta. She went on to say that even today, if she puts a picture of wearing a monokini or a bikini on my social media, people don’t like it. She said, “They comment that 'We love you as Ichcha, we don't want you to wear a monokini on social media. 'Ichcha kaise aise kapde pehen sakti hai' (How can Ichha wear that?) and all that'."

Kapil Sharma offers to pose shirtless for Archana Puran Singh

While the episodes of often tickles us silly, Archana Puran Singh never misses to share BTS moments of the show. In her recent Instagram clip, she captured , and in the conversation. Archana teased them and said, “Yeh mahila mandali mein kya ho raha hai? Aao behen, chugli karein (What is going on in the women’s club? Come sister, let’s gossip about others).” To which, Bharti joked, “Yeh humari jo video bana rahi hai humari main chugli chachi hai (The one who is making the video is our leader when it comes to gossiping).” Later, we see Kapil Sharma entering the frame and tells Archana that he can flex for her. “Meri bhi le lo na, main shirtless doon koi shot? Raaton raat badhaun aapke 700 followers (Shoot me as well. Should I pose shirtless and increase your number of followers by 700 overnight).” After Archana teased Kapil Sharma about his tummy, the comedian replied, “Actually, abhi toh, maine kaafi hadd tak 6 kilo andar kheecha hua hai (I have just sucked in six kilos).”