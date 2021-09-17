Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's brother gets Sidharth Shukla's tattoo; Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy as a fair-weather friend and more

Indian TV is going through a great phase as the pandemic has increased consumption of TV shows. Here is a lowdown on the trending news of the day... Also Read - #SidNaaz: When late actor Sidharth Shukla threw Shehnaaz Gill in a swimming pool on her birthday – watch video

Shehbaaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla inked on his arm

The demise of Sidharth Shukla has been one of the tragedies of 2021. The handsome actor was the peak of his career when he suffered a cardiac arrest that led to his demise. Shehnaaz Gill is devastated after this loss, and is trying her best to cope up with the circumstances. In the mean time, her brother got Sidharth Shukla's name tattooed on his arm. They were damn close and fans lovingly called them #SidBaaz.

Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy in his interview

In his recent interview, Amit Tandon who might join Bigg Boss 15 has lashed out at Mouni Roy. He said that she ditched the couple when his wife Ruby was arrested in Dubai. Amit said that Mouni used Ruby's selfless nature for her benefits. He told The Times Of India, "There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya."

Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as special guests

Indian Idol 12's hit pair Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan are coming on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as special guests for the sangeet ceremony of Ram and Priya. The show is getting a lot of buzz. People are loving the pair of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

Mohsin Khan to be a part of Bigg Boss 15?

Buzz is that Mohsin Khan might be a part of Bigg Boss 15. While reports say that he is quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he does not wish to age so much on screen, it seems BB makers have approached him too.

