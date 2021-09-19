It is the end of the day and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan denying participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to the premiere date of the reality show being announced, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan DENIES entering Salman Khan's controversial reality show

Bigg Boss 15 premiere date out

Bigg Boss OTT has ended today and now it is time for Bigg Boss 15. A few of Bigg Boss OTT contestants will also be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal has already got access to the Bigg Boss 15 house as he picked up the briefcase and opted out of Bigg Boss OTT. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT, the promo of Bigg Boss 15 was shown and the premiere night date of the show was declared. Yes, our favourite reality show will begin from October 2. This is surely the happiest news for all Bigg Boss fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 premiere date is OUT! Here's when Salman Khan's show will begin

Mohsin Khan denies participating in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss OTT has ended today and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show. Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up of the show. Shamita Shetty became the second runner-up of the show and Raqesh Bapat stood fourth in the show. Pratik Sehajpal chose to take the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and opt-out of Bigg Boss OTT's winner race. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. There were rumours that Mohsin Khan will be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss 15. He might be participating in the show this year and hence he might be leaving the show in October. However, Mohsin Khan has denied being a part of the show. He shared a picture of himself and wrote in his Instagram stories, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Yaar I am too shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best and a blessed weekend ahead Inshallaah." Also Read - Nia Sharma's birthday party pictures with Rithvik Dhanjani, Surbhi Jyoti, Reyhna Pandit and others cannot be missed

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki shoot wrap-up

Cezanne Khan, Kamya Panjabi and Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is finally coming to an end. The 5-year long-running show premiered on May 30, 2016. It was the last day of the shoot at Naigaon yesterday. A source close to ETimes, said that the shoot was completed, and there will no longer people shooting the shoot. The source also said the show might have a second part and it had become a brand. It was a very emotional moment for all actors. It is being said that the last episode will be telecast in the first week of October. Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 15' will replace it. There is no official announcement yet on the end of this show. The show's producer Rajini Sharma has obviously told everyone to keep quiet.

Pratik Sehajpal is the first participant of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss OTT has ended today and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show. Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up of the show. Shamita Shetty became the second runner-up of the show and Raqesh Bapat stood fourth in the show. Pratik Sehajpal chose to take the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and opt-out of Bigg Boss OTT's winner race. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. The promos of Bigg Boss 15 are out as well and the show will begin on October 2.

Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal to be a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Indian Idol 12 ended on August 15 but the craze for the show isn't over. Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner while Arunita Kanjilal was announced as the first runner-up of the show. Pawandeep and Arunita's pair was loved in the show. Their duets have become quite popular and Himesh Reshammiya has also given them an opportunity to sing in his album. Now, they are set to enter one of the top TV shows. Yes, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be seen in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. As per the latest story of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ram and Priya have agreed to get married to each other for the sake of their family. However, they do not love each other. It will be a grand wedding for Ram and Priya. We will soon get to see another amazing wedding sequence on television. And as per reports on social media, Indian Idol 12 winner and runner-up, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be performing at Ram and Priya's sangeet ceremony. Watching television's iconic jodi Ram and Priya along with the best singers of India, Pawandeep-Arunita will be a double treat for fans. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.