Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40; Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

From, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise to rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the trending TV news of the day.