The day has ended and it was indeed the saddest day for the television industry. From, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise to rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the trending TV news of the day.

Sidharth Shukla passes away

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away today. The actor who attained immense fame is said to have passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack. As per a report in IndiaToday.com, Sidharth Shukla's death news has been confirmed by Cooper Hospital. He reportedly took some medicines at night and did not wake up in the morning. Postmortem report is yet awaited. His friends, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Gauahar Khan, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and others offered condolences on Twitter. Many TV and Bollywood celebrities also visited his house to pay their last respect.

Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following. People have loved them as #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Recently, there have been rumours that the show will soon take a generation leap and Mohsin Khan would exit the show. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a generation gap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. The source said that Mohsin is likely to be part of the show for some time now even and his exit will be planned by the makers. However, this piece of news did not go well with fans. They were seen asking Shivangi Joshi to quit the show as well as they cannot see her romancing someone else on the show except Mohsin. Now, as per reports in Spoytboye, Mohsin and Shivangi will not be part of the show in the near future. The duo will make an exit from the show in October and new faces will be introduced. A source close to Spotboye revealed that Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in.

Gaurav Khanna on preparing for Anupamaa

The new entry in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. Gaurav Khanna is entering the show as Anuj Kapadia. He will be an old admirer of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) on the show. They will meet at a college reunion and we have to see if a new love interest comes into Anupamaa's life. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Gaurav Khanna has expressed his excitement on joining the show. He said that he had been waiting for several years to work with Rajan Shahi. Gaurav said that whenever he used to meet Rajan Shahi at award functions, they used to discuss about working together. Gaurav looks much younger than Rupali and hence he is trying hard to look fit and gain weight. Gaurav shared he that didn't get much time to prepare for the role. But to suit the role, he has reduced his working-out time. He also said his character will be in good shape but not in the best shape. He is also trying to gain weight on the face to get a mature look.

Sidharth Sagar found under the influence of drugs

Sidharth Sagar, who has had a long battle with substance abuse, was again found under the influence of heavy drugs. The stand-up comedian has been admitted to a rehab facility on the suspicion of having relapsed. According to a report in TOI, Sidharth was found by the police in a very bad state on August 26. They called his mother Alka Sagar who got him admitted to a rehab. Sidharth had made a comeback on television. He was a cast member on the Zee Comedy Show, judged by . He has been replaced by Jamie Lever.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's ROMANTIC performance

Indian Idol 12 has ended but the craze for the show isn't ending. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and other contestants are still ruling hearts with their pictures and videos. Pawandeep and Arunita have been loved and everyone wants them to be a couple in real life. Now, Pawandeep Rajan has posted a video of him dancing on 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' with Arunita Kanjilal. This adorable video will surely make you root for #AruDeep.