The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories of the day. From reports of Shehnaaz Gill beginning shooting for her film, Honsla Rakh to Digangana Suryavanshi denying entering Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are all the trending TV news of the day.

Shehnaaz Gill to begin shooting for Honsla Rakh

We are still unable to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise shattered Shehnaaz Gill. She was completely broken and watching her in that state broke many hearts. Reports also said that she might need hospitalisation. Post that we also saw Abhinav Shukla revealing that Shehnaaz is coping up. A few days back Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared that the singer will soon start dubbing the songs for the film. He even revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will be released soon. #SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm and have been showering their love on Shehnaaz's upcoming project. The makers of Honsla Rakh had originally planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15 but they had to postpone it as Shehnaaz was in no position to report on the set. Now, as per reports in ETimes, the makers are planning to begin the shoot by next month. In an interview with ETimes, producer Diljit Thind said that they are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss.

Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2 and fans are super-excited about it. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. It is a different concept altogether and fans are totally loving it. Now, as per reports, this jungle theme will also have different tribe of people living in it. The makers of the show have also posted this on their social media accounts that there will be different tribes and former Bigg Boss winners, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be the tribe leaders. There are a lot of speculations doing the rounds about the participants of the show. A name that cropped up was that of actress . But now, the actress has rubbished all the rumours of her participation. In the most sassiest way, Tina Dutta revealed that she is not going to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. Another name that cropped up was of Mahabharat actor Vishal Kotian. As per reports, he has been confirmed as a participant on Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

Digangana Suryavanshi denies entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news ever since there have been rumours that the lead pair, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show in the first week of October. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a time leap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. Later there were rumours of Shivangi Joshi also leaving the show. A few days, back it was being said on social media that Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera actress Digangana Suryavanshi would be joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was reported that there will soon be a generation leap and we might see Digangana. Many said she would play Kartik and Naira's daughter, Akshara. But now, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant has finally reacted to these rumours. In an interview with ETimes, Digangana Suryavanshi said that she is being offered many TV roles, but right now she has completely shifted her focus towards film and hence any rumours around her entering a daily soap aren't true at all. She revealed that all her dates are blocked and that she is shooting for 4 different films and OTT projects. Digangana said she is happy exploring the digital medium. Digangana also revealed why she decided to leave television.

Vivian Dsena to be a part of Rashmi Sharma's romantic drama

It looks like the wait will finally be over for Vivian Dsena fans. The handsome hunk will reportedly make a comeback with Rashmi Sharma's new show. It is supposed to air on Colors. The show is going to be a romantic drama. Now, inside sources have told portals that it is on the lines of Kabir Singh. Vivian Dsena has the macho personality to do a character that resembles Shahid Kapoor's iconic one. Vivian Dsena was supposed to make a comeback on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but he opted out as he had creative differences with the script. Now it looks like he has okayed the script of the show. Vivian Dsena's performance as Harman on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki got a lot of love. People also loved the chemistry between Rubina Dilaik and him. The actor has been away from the spotlight since two years. He spent his time travelling and playing football with the all stars team. In between, he got injured as well. Reports suggest that Eisha Singh has been roped in opposite him. She was last seen on the show Ishq Subhan Allah with Adnan Khan. The young actress is known as a powerful performer.

Did Arjun Bijlani win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

The adventure-based stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11's grand finale was shot on Tuesday, September 21. The viewers are quite excited to know the name of the winner. While the entire cast and crew shot for the tasks in Cape Town, the finale shooting happened in Mumbai. There was a constant debate over the name of the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi on social media. , , , Vishal Aditya Singh, and are the top five finalists of the show and their fans were rooting for them. The name of the winner will be officially announced to the viewers this coming weekend on September 26. Amid all the chaos, Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami shared a glimpse of the beautiful trophy on her Instagram account. Post shooting the finale, Arjun hosted a party at his home to celebrate his victory. The KKK 11 winner partied last night with his wife and his friends. They had a gala time together and even shared pictures on their social media. This clearly hints that Arjun might have just won the show and hence he is in the celebration mode. Several pictures and videos of Arjun and his wife Neha dancing on popular songs have gone viral. While the channel has not announced the details of the winner yet.