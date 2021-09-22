Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to begin shooting for Honsla Rakh, Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants, Digangana Suryavanshi denies entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

From reports of Shehnaaz Gill beginning shooting for her film, Honsla Rakh to Digangana Suryavanshi denying entering Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are all the trending TV news of the day.