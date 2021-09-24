The day is about to end and we are here are all the important stories of the day. From Arjun Bijlani dancing with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy to Rashami Desai talking about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani kisses and dances with the trophy, proving he has won the reality show - watch video

Arjun Bijlani dances with KKK 11 trophy confirming his win

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have been busy shooting for the finale episode. Host Rohit Shetty along with the finalists Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood and other eliminated contestants Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Sourabh Raaj Jain were seen gathering in Mumbai for the shoot. Reports say that Arjun Bijlani has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, there was no official confirmation about Arjun Bijlani's win but the pictures and videos from their party prove that he is the winner of the show. In one of the videos, he is seen dancing holding the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy in his hand. A picture of him holding the trophy during the grand finale has also gone viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will the contestants be living in the jungle or a house this year? Host Salman Khan REVEALS

Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla's demise

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise came as a shock for many. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's love-hate relationship was known by all. They were seen together as Parth and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak and as per rumours were also in a relationship. They have a lot of fights on the sets and ended up hating each other but in Bigg Boss 13 we saw their friendship as well. Rashami was shocked with the news of Sidharth's demise. The actress who was last seen in a music video titled, Subahallah reveals that she cancelled all the promotions of her song after learning about friend Sidharth's demise. In an interview with ETimes, Rashami Desai said that she had experienced a lot of hard times in her life but had never compromised her professional commitment. But this time she was seriously left broken. Rashami said, "Sidharth was special, no doubt we fought, we had our issues but at the end of the day there was a good friendship and we cared for each other. I can say much but this time I couldn't keep going. I planned to not be part of any promotion activities for the song. I am lucky that our producer Shahzeb Azad understood my situation and allowed me to grieve." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Raqesh Bapat entering Salman Khan's show? Bigg Boss OTT finalist reveals [EXCLUSIVE]

Donal Bisht reveals Bigg Boss 15 game plan

Bigg Boss OTT ended recently and now we are all waiting for Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is all set to air on television from October 2 onwards at 9.30 pm on weekends and 10.30 pm on weekdays. A press conference was held in Nagpur where a few things about the show were revealed. Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh took part in the activities at the launch event. During the launch, they introduced the first 5 contestants of the show. Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are the five confirmed contestants of the show. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Donal Bisht spoke about the strategies she has made. Donal said, "I have no strategy in mind. The only thing is just to be real, just be positive. I am that kind of person who takes time or the one who has opinions about things. I am someone who doesn't go by other people's saying or opinions. So, I am a strong person by myself. So, that's what I am. I have no planned anything that I will do inside the Bigg Boss house. I am going to see what is happening and behave accordingly. "

The Kapil Sharma Show lands in trouble

has once again landed in trouble. Yes, you read that right. An FIR has been filed against Kapil Sharma's comedy show in the district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly showing actors drinking on the stage they were performing a courtroom scene. The complainant said that it is disrespectful towards the decorum of the court. The episode in the question was aired in January 2020 and its repeat telecast was shown in April 2021. A lawyer filed an FIR in the CJM Court and the hearing will reportedly take place on October 1, 2021. A report in India Today, quoted the lawyer as, "The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped"

Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi to shoot for YRKKH's last episode in October

All eyes are currently on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. There have been rumours that the lead pair, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as they do not wish to see anyone else except Mohsin and Shivangi in the show. Now, a source close to the show informed us that it is confirmed that Mohsin and Shivangi are leaving. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The source also shared that in the first week 0f October, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode.

Love School contestant Jagnoor Aneja passes away

In another shocking news, former Love School contestant Jagnoor Aneja passed away in Egypt. He was travelling in the country for a holiday. It seems he passed away on Thursday, September 23 due to a heart attack. Jagnoor was a part of the first and second season of Love School. Teens will remember the show, which was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar. He had taken part with his former girlfriend Manisha but the two parted later on. It seems he was currently in a relationship with a lady named Monika.

Numerologist reveals the year ahead for Shehnaaz Gill

After the untimely and tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla, everyone is worried about Shehnaaz Gill. The young lady is recuperating from the shock, and the late actor's family is by her side. However, the upcoming one year is going to be a tough one for the actress. This has been predicted by a numerologist, Navnidhi Wadhwa. She gave a prediction for the YouTube channel, Fifafooz. She said that Shehnaaz Gill is number 27, which makes her a very emotional person. Wadhwa said that feelings come first for her as she is governed by the Moon and Ketu both of which determine the mood of a person. Navnidhi Wadhwa said that Shehnaaz Gill should do regular meditation or chanting to relax her mood. She feels it will help her focus better. The lady also urged family members and fans to be by her side strongly till end of 2022. The coming time is crucial as she will need all the emotional strength to get back to work. Navnidhi Wadhwa feels that she needs a family member by her side 24x7 in the coming year, as there are chances of mood disorders or extreme sadness.