Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's last shoot day in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

From Bigg Boss 15's confirmed contestants list to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's last shoot day in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the trending TV news of the day.