Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2 and fans are already excited about it. Recently, the makers released a promo where we can seen Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra introduced as the contestants. Both are television's popular stars and have a massive fan following. However, we came across a throwback video of them from Genelia Deshmukh and Ritiesh Deshmukh's show, Ladies Vs Gentlemen. In the video we see, Karan Kundrra calling Tejasswi Prakash fat and her reaction is just adorable. This video is proof that we will get to see some 'Khatta-Meetha' scenes between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Doctor, lawyer, engineer — The educational qualifications of Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash and more contestants prove this is a season of skilled professionals

Hina Khan recalls facing rejection

is one of the talented actresses to have graced Indian television. She entered the Hindi TV industry as Akshara with Rajan Shahi's and became a household name. The Kashmiri beauty won several hearts while playing the titular character in the family drama show. The actress quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 and went on to participate in reality TV shows and won hearts again. However, did you know she was once not cast because she was not very fair for a Kashmiri? Believe it or not, Hina Khan lost out on a project which was a Kashmiri character. Despite being a Kashmiri herself and being well-versed in the native language, Hina was rejected because she wasn't very fair. In an interview with Etimes, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant opened up on losing out on some offers for various reasons. Hina opened up on giving a look test for one of the roles and was keen on knowing how things would pan out in the future. But instead she the project did not happen. She did not get the part because the makers of that project felt Hina "didn't look Kashmiri enough." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestants: Meet the FINAL 12 celebs who will participate in Salman Khan's show

Kapil Sharma's shocking revelation

The King of comedy is currently seen hosting his comedy show, , and has always managed to tickle audiences' funny bones with his one-liners and apt jokes. Did you know, the comedian-actor was offered to host a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Kapil recently shared how he landed his own comedy show on a big GEC. Kapil recalled that he was assigned to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. During an episode of Bounce Back Bharat, Kapil told RJ Nishant that he was approached by Colors TV to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and said, 'I went to the Colors office, they had called me over, asking if I could host a show. I asked them which one? They said Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I asked them what will I be required to do? They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it.' He further added saying, 'I said fine and they told me to meet a production house called BBC. I went to meet them and after looking at me, she said, 'Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kamm karo.' I told the channel about what she told me, said, 'What is all this?' But the channel called her, told her 'the guy is good, let's get him onboard as host, he'll lose the weight later.' So, I asked them, 'Why don't you think about making a comedy show?'

Rupali Ganguly's stylish avatar from Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. Recently, we saw that Anupamaa has left for Mumbai with Anuj Kapadia for work. However, Vanraj, Kavya, Baa, and Toshu aren't happy with it and keep taunting her. However, Anupamaa has decided to fly. A new BTS video of Rupali Ganguly has gone viral on the internet where she is seen in a modern avatar at an office in Mumbai. It seems very soon we will get to see Anupamaa's new look.

