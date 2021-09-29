The day has ended and we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Rhea Chakraborty being offered a whopping amount for Bigg Boss 15 to #SidNaaz fans remembering Sidharth Shukla, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, #SidNaaz fans remember how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 15 fever is slowly catching up. All eyes are on Rhea Chakraborty if she is going to be a part of the show. As per a Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 15 Updates, the makers have offered her Rs five lakh a week. This means, she will get Rs 35 lakh a week, which is by far the highest ever offered to a celebrity to be on Salman Khan's show. Even if she manages to stick inside the house for two weeks, she will make Rs 70 lakh. It seems the makers are having non-stop meetings with the actress. The final decision is expected today.

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has shocked the entire film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend was reportedly in a bad state post the late actor's demise. Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in 's reality show Bigg Boss season 13 and within no time their strong bond grew with each passing day. Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a great bond since their Bigg Boss 13 days and made everyone fall in love with their 'khatti-meethi' no-jhok. On September 29, 2019, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz entered the Bigg Boss house and cerated history. #SidNaaz fans cherish their beautiful bond and remember their memories. The fans have started trending #SidNaaz on Twitter and remember how Shehnaaz and Sidharth became each other's world till eternity. Also Read - Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, numerologist reveals the year ahead for Shehnaaz Gill

The latest update from the Bigg Boss 15 house is that Afsana Khan has apparently decided to come back. Yesterday, people got a shock when news came out that she fled from the hotel as she got panic attacks. Her health worsened and she rushed back home to her family doctor in Punjab. Afsana Khan had told her fans that she was unwell. She requested them to pray for her health. Now, it looks like she is going to make a comeback. This is what has been revealed by ETimes. It seems she is going to fly back from Punjab tonight and join the rest of the contestants. The singer who has sung the chartbuster, Titliaaan Warga is now going to be back, as per reports. A source told ETimes, "It’s true that Afsana had to back out of Bigg Boss due to medical reasons and on the advice of her doctors. We had started looking out for her replacement overnight. However, after staying out for a day, she has now decided to return to Bigg Boss. Participating in the reality show is a big opportunity and we are glad that she is back in the nick of time. She is flying back tonight."

The most talked about thing in the television industry is Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as Mohsin and Shivangi have won hearts as Kartik-Naira/Sirat. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. It is being said that they both will shoot for their last episode on October 8. Now, a source close to the show has informed us that the sets of the show have been guarded so that no story or pictures leak out. The source also said that no person from outside is allowed to enter as the makers do not want to break the story.

The king of comedy recently spoke about suffering from depression in 2017-18. Yes, you read that right, isn't it shocking? The host of the popular comedy shows revealed that he got to know that he is suffering from depression through media reports. The comedian credited his lady love Ginni Chatrath for being his support during the difficult phase in his life. Kapil recently opened about his battle with depression at Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest and said that he did not understand mental illnesses. He even added saying that his mother who hails from a small village did not know anything about mental illness and depression. 'So at that moment, you don’t feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don’t know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn’t allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did', shared the comedian.