The day has ended and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Tejasswi Prakash-Akasa Singh's Bigg Boss 15 promo to Raqesh Bapat talking about making his relationship official with Shamita Shetty, here are all the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 promo: Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh promise to bring the right mix of sexy and sassy to Salman Khan's show

Tejasswi Prakash-Akasa Singh's Bigg Boss 15 promo

Bigg Boss 15 will begin in just 2 days and we are super excited for it. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. Well, now, a promo of Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh has gone viral on the internet. Tejasswi Prakash is seen performing on Aastha Gill's Pani Pani song while Akasa Singh performed on Naaginn. From these promos we are sure that Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh are the right mix of sexy and sassy. It is going to be fun watching the ladies on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Mohsin Khan and Tina Datta, Amit Tandon confirms that he is not doing the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati scam

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar has started airing on television from August 23 with all the excitement and enthusiasm. However, the quiz show has also become a tool for scammers to defraud the citizens by sending them fraudulent and spam messages on Whatsapp that can empty your bank account. The West Jaintia Police have issued an alert from their official social media handles asking the citizens to be vigilant about the ongoing scam that has been taking place in the name of KBC. These messages are being circulated via Whatsapp and Telegram among others using international numbers. Following the format of KBC where contestants are asked multiple choice questions and use lifelines if uncertain, the message leads you to a similar interface when the victim clicks on it or try calling the number. The tricksters then identify themselves from the KBC team and ask you to pay a certain amount to process the lottery. The police have alerted citizens to not fall prey to such scams. They have advised people to refrain from sharing their bank account details, responding to such messages and avoid establishing communication with unknown persons. People should also avoid transfering money to unknown persons without confirming their identity and credibility. The police have also provided some suggestions on Twitter that can help them identify such scams and avoid engaging with it. If people come across any suspicious activity related to their bank account, they must immediately alert their banks to avoid getting harmed in a big way. Also Read - Singers Raftaar and Akasa take on nepotism in the music industry; call for outsiders to be supported [Exclusive]

Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship status

Bigg Boss OTT's grand finale took place two weeks ago. It was a web version of the show hosted by filmmaker . Amongst the contestant and the connections made inside the house, the ones to grab headlines the most were and Raqesh Bapat. Fans started shipping them together as ShaRa within 6 weeks. They are still shipped together. Raqesh and Shamita's connection inside the house was one of a kind. Shamita was possessive about her connection and Raqesh stayed loyal to his connection till the end. Their bond saw a lot of ups and downs. And even after the show, the two were spotted outside on a date night. So, are they planning to make it official soon? The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actor has an answer for that. Raqesh Bapat said that they don't want to put themselves under any pressure right now. So, are they taking things slow? He said, "Oh my God, no way! Right now, there’s nothing. It’s a very good bond, and we’re just cherishing that. We don’t want to put ourselves under any pressure or in any situation. If things have to happen organically, let it happen organically. If there’s anything in the future, we’re not going to be quiet about it. Everybody will know about it," quoted Hindustan Times. When asked about the dinner date, he revealed that they wanted to celebrate their bond together.

Bigg Boss 15 premiere

Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days away. The premiere episode will be airing on October 2. We have got some deets about the shoot. According to a Spotboye report, host will be arriving anytime in Filmcity to shoot the premiere. He will be interacting with the confirmed contestants as well. A source told the publication that celebrities who were into the quarantine in different hotels of Mumbai, have also reached the Bigg Boss 15 sets to shoot their acts and interact with Salman. As you might be aware, Salman was in Austria to shoot for Tiger 3. He arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was snapped by the paps. Talking about the contestants, it is believed that might be a part of the show. It is being said that she is being offered the maximum amount in the history of the game show to be a part of it. She was in the news last year after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Yesteryear diva Mumtaz backs out of Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 is one of the most successful shows for Colors right now. It seems actress Mumtaz was supposed to make an entry on the show but there was a fall-out due to the fee. Reports are coming that she will no longer be a guest on the show. As per a report in ETimes, the makers felt that she demanded a huge fee, which they felt was not viable for them. In the past, we have seen veterans like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen on the show. The episodes with yesteryear stars are very popular with families as it appeals to middle aged and old people.

Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda's ongoing feud

The ongoing feud between Krushna Abhishek and has been making headlines over the past few weeks. Their tiff grabbed all the wrong attention when Krushna chose not to perform in the episode of featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita. Their bitterness was visible all over the news when Sunita said that she will never see Krushna's face again, followed by counter digs by Kashmera Shah. And now Kiku Sharda has made his contribution by taking a royal dig at the ongoing tussle between Krushna and his Chi Chi mama Govinda.In the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku and Krushna can be seen performing their respective characters in front of their special guest . There's no need to mention that Karisma and Govinda were one of the most popular onscreen pairs in Bollywood. Beginning with the Raja Babu reference, Kiku addresses Karisma saying, "Karisma ji, main aapka bohot bada fan hu, kal hi main aapki Raja Babu dekh raha tha (Karisma, I am a huge fan of yours. Just yesterday, I was watching your film Raja Babu).” Kiku then went on to take a dig at Krushna-Govinda's feud saying, "Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, lekin jo Raja Babu hain woh aajkal inhe nahi dekhte (He watched Raja Babu, but the real Raja Babu doesn't speak to him these days).”

Karan Mehra gets anticipatory bail in domestic violence case

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy had left everyone shell shocked. On June 1, Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal had even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. Now, Karan Mehra can relax for a while as he has got anticipatory bail in domestic violence case filed by Nisha. Karan's family was also accused of troubling Nisha and she had registered a case against them as well. As per a leading daily, the actor recently revealed that his family and he have gotten anticipatory bail. He also shared that the anticipatory bail will avoid a potential arrest in the wake of "false accusations" made by Nisha.