Shehnaaz Gill's last words to Sidharth Shukla at his pyre

Sidharth Shukla's demise has broken everyone's heart. Shehnaaz Gill's condition literally brings tears to eyes. Seeing her like that is indeed very heartbreaking. A lot of celebrities have expressed their sadness and some of them have spoken up about her emotional and mental state having met her in person. , who attended the funeral of Sidharth Shukla shared the details of Shehnaaz's reaction when his mortal remains were burned on the pyre. And it will leave you in tears. "Sidharth mera bachcha," Shehnaaz kept saying continuously, Sambhavna Seth told Etimes. She also said, "Before the body was put on the platform for the pyre to be lit, it was kept for some time for everyone to pay their last respects. At this moment, Shehnaaz sat down at Sidharth's feet. Post that, she even took part in the rituals."

Asim Riaz's condition post Sidharth Shukla's demise

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 friend Asim Riaz had been with the family throughout. Asim had been quite emotional and heartbroken seeing his friend leave. Asim Riaz's girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana in an interview has spoken about Asim's state of mind. She said that Asim is still in shock and he had seen Sidharth in his dream the same morning he passed away. Asim is thinking about him and watching their videos together. On Sidharth's funeral day, Asim's picture made us cry.

Hina Khan isn't in the right state of mind post Sidharth's untimely demise

September 2 was the saddest day for the television industry. Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40 on Thursday morning due to a heart attack. Many TV and Bollywood celebs express their feeling about Sidharth. But Hina Khan had not reacted and was also not seen at his residence or at the Oshiwara crematorium. Many were waiting to see Hina. Now, she has finally tweeted about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. Hina revealed that she isn't in the right state of mind post Sidharth's demise. She wrote, "We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding, I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family.Prayers for peace for all of you!" In another tweet she said that she is scared and shaken by everything that is happening in her life. Hina wrote, "After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar"

Deepika Padukone will re-enact her 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue with Amitabh Bachchan

On 10th September, Friday for the Shaandaar Shukravaar special of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see and making an appearance on the show. And whilst there, , tthe host of the show, complains asking Farah why she has not cast him in her film, yet. Farah says it's a dream for everyone to cast him in his film. She makes him enact Deepika Padukone's iconic 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' scene from the starrer . Deepika and Big B who have shared screen space in were in the mood for masti. Deepika playfully told him to listen to his costars when she was enacting her scene on the stage. When the megastar adds too much strength into his dialogue, Farah asks him to say it calmly.

Krushna Abhishek skips shooting for Kapil's show featuring Govinda again

The war between Krushna Abhishek and his mama, Govinda is still on. It’s been three years since their fallout, and they are yet to resolve their differences. Now, Krushna refused to shoot in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will feature Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, as celebrity guests. This is the second time that Krushna has opted out of an episode featuring his mama. Krushna did not perform when Govinda and Sunita graced the show in November last year. In an interview with ETimes, Krushna Abhishek said, "Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage."