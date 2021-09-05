Trending TV News today: Rahul Vaidya reveals what Sidharth Shukla's mother told him, Indian Idol 12 contestants meet Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 sets and more

From Rahul Vaidya revealing what Sidharth Shukla's mother told him after the actor's demise to Indian Idol 12's finalists meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the sets on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, here are all the trending TV news of the day.