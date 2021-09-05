The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From Rahul Vaidya revealing what Sidharth Shukla's mother told him after the actor's demise to Indian Idol 12's finalists meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the sets on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, here are all the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others look thrilled as they meet Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Rahul Vaidya reveals what Sidharth Shukla's mother told him

Sidharth Shukla's demise is one of the most tragic news we have heard. the 40-year-old actor passed away on Thursday leaving everyone in a huge shock. Sidharth's friends and colleagues from the industry, all turned up to pay their respects and met his mother and Shehnaaz Gill, too. And a lot of them have spoken about what happened when they met Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz. Rahul Vaidya who met Sidharth inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 too has spoken up about the same. He revealed he was out of town when he heard about Sidharth's demise. He was in a huge shock. In the evening, he and Disha Parmar visited Sidharth's residence to meet his mother and Shehnaaz Gill. Rahul Vaidya revealed what Sidharth's mother said when they met her and it's going to break your heart. She said she had heard about young sons of mothers dying but never thought it could happen to her. "Life mein suna tha ki kisika jawan beta chala gaya ya kisika jawan beta mar gaya. Humare saath hoga kabhi aisa socha nahi tha. Ab main kiske liye jeeungi sab khatam ho gaya," she told Rahul. The Bigg Boss 14 runner up also revealed that Shehnaaz Gill was not in the condition to talk.

Indian Idol 12 contestants meet Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 sets

Indian Idol 12 was a massive hit. Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of this season. This season of the singing reality show has broken many records. It also got the highest TRPs and the contestants became quite popular. Each of the contestant on the show has a massive fan following now. The finalists of the show, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish will now be seen on the Friday episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. This episode will also feature Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan. The promo of the episode has garnered love from the audience already. The Indian Idol 12 finalists have also shared pictures on their social media accounts leaving us all excited for the show.

Divyanka Tripathi wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's ticket to finale

It was the ticket to finale week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Arjun Bijlani were fighting for the ticket to the finale. Out of these, Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reached the final stunt. In the finale stunt, both contestants had to perform together. Rahul Vaidya could not perform well and hence Divyanka won the stunt. Her performance left everyone shocked. Fans were praising her on social media and even said that she will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai's new music video

Rashami Desai and Rahul Vaidya had left us all surprised when they shared pictures together. Fans were super excited to see Rashami and Rahul together in a music video. The song Kinaa Sona received a lot of love and people appreciated this new jodi. However, Kinaa Sona was a short song but won millions of hearts. Fans wished to see more of their music videos and hence now, they are back together. A few pictures of Rahul and Rashami have gone viral and it seems they are shooting for another music video.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic performance

Indian Idol 12 is over but fans still love the show. The winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up, Arunita Kanjilal's jodi is loved by the audience. They both have been making a lot reels these days. It seems Pawandeep and Arunita are in love with Instagram reels. Recently, a video of Pawandeep and Arunita went viral where they are seen giving a romantic performance on Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste song. They look so cute together in this picture and we cannot stop rooting for #AruDeep.