The big news is the ongoing spat between the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman and Shailesh Lodha. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa visited the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. It is being said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has highest chances of elimination in the coming weekend. Here is a lowdown...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha unpaid?The show is finding itself in non-stop controversies. It has been reported that Shailesh Lodha is yet to be paid his dues which run into six figures. Suhel Ramani who is the head of the project said that he did not complete the procedures needed for them to dispense his pending dues. He said it was unfortunate that someone of his stature would defame the show in this manner. Shailesh Lodha played Taarak Mehta, the neighbour of Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar last day of shoot

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have shot their last day for the show. Fans will remember #RaYa a lot. The two actors gave their heart and soul to the show. Their tender nuanced chemistry was a treat for viewers.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan running risk of elimination

It seems there are rumors that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be out in the coming Weekend. The voting margins between Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and her is very little. Her family and fans are fighting it out hard for the actress.

Rupali Ganguly visits the temple of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain

Rupali Ganguly visited the temple of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. She is a huge devotee of Lord Shiva. The actress saw the Bhasma Aarti in the morning. Rupali Ganguly is a very religious person.

Maddam Sir fans support Gulki Joshi

After Shilpa Shinde quit Maddam Sir, Gulki Joshi has said that people can have their 15 minutes of fame, and she does not care. Gulki Joshi plays the role of Haseena Malik on Maddam Sir.