Bigg Boss 16 is ruling headlines in the TV world. New buddies in the house Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot have a huge spat after the nominations. It looks like friendship has ended and how. Take a look at the lowdown of the main TV News... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and more fighter cocks on Salman Khan show

Tunisha Sharma's friend makes a revelation

Sonia Sharma who was a friend of the actress said that Tunisha Sharma once asked her for Rs 3000. It made her wonder if everything was alright. It seems they would talk often. However, they did not speak much days leading up to the suicide. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and more; find out which family member of these contestants will be on Weekend Ka Vaar

Read More: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Late actress' friend Sonia Singh claims she asked for Rs 3000; reveals their last call details Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 elimination: This female contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's show this week?

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot have huge spat

New friends Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will have a fight on Bigg Boss 16. This has happened after the nomination task. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot saved themselves sacrificing the ration of the house. This leads to a huge argument. Angrily, Shalin throws a chair in the bathroom area. PCC tells him not to show such attitude in front of her. She says only Tina Datta will tolerate such behaviour.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aka Sakha-Sakhi friendship to fall apart? Latter asks him to throw tantrums infront of Tina Datta

Avneet Kaur to replace Tunisha Sharma as Maryam on Ali Baba

The buzz is that Avneet Kaur might step in for Tunisha Sharma on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The two actresses were good friends. Abhishek Nigam is slated to be the new Ali Baba as the future of Sheezan M Khan looks uncertain with his judicial custody being extended. The whole thing is getting murkier by the day. Tunisha Sharma would have turned 21 on January 4, 2023.

Read More: Tunisha Sharma case: Late actress' close friend Avneet Kaur to share screen space with Abhishek Nigam on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul as the new Mariyam

Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams Sajid Khan on the show

Urfi Javed took to her Insta stories to slam Sajid Khan. She said that he was totally wrong in telling MC Stan to hit Archana Gautam after the rapper lost his cool. Archana Gautam and he got into a fight that became rather dirty.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams Sajid Khan for instigating MC Stan to hit Archana Gautam; calls him out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh earns love of fans for emotional performance in Bhavani confrontation scene

Fans of Ayesha Singh are gaga over the emotional scenes in the confrontation with Bhavani Kaku. We can see that fans are raving over the performance.

Read More: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai gets thumbs up from audience after acing emotional scenes in latest episode [Read Tweets]