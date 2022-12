The nation is shocked with the demise of Tunisha Sharma. At 20, she allegedly took her own life on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her ex boyfriend Sheezan M Khan is now arrested by the Vasai cops. Gautam Vig is reportedly finalised to be the second male lead of Ravi Dubey's show featuring Ankit Gupta in the lead. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan’s alleged love story drove the actress to depression? Here's a look at the case so far

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan M Khan arrested by cops

The Vasai police have arrested Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul star Sheezan M Khan after the late actress' mother complained about him. Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the bathroom of the makeup room of the actor. It seems the two broke up in November and it caused her immense emotional distress. He has been charged with abetment to suicide. It seems he will be presented before Court on Monday. As per some reports, he has been going back and forth with his statements. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Alleged ex beau Sheezan M Khan not co-operating in the police investigation? [Reports]

Read More: Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan M Khan charged for abetment of suicide; cops interrogating crew and latest developments Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan M Khan charged for abetment of suicide; cops interrogating crew and latest developments

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes grand re-entry on the show

We will see that Abdu Rozik makes a re-entry on Salman Khan's show. The makers will organise a Christmas party for the contestants. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will rush to hug Abdu Rozik. The Tajik singer is one of the most loved contestants of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Gautam Vig to star with Ankit Gupta in Ravi Dubey's new show

Gautam Vig has reportedly bagged the new show of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. He will be playing the role of Ankit Gupta's friend. The two will shoot for the promo in Chandigarh. It is supposed to be a love story. The show has been tentatively titled Muqammal.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani to replace Nakuul Mehta

It is being said that Hiten Tejwani might replace Nakuul Mehta on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. He has been a regular in the Balaji Telefilms camp. The show is headed for a generation leap in some days. Nakuul Mehta got immense love as Ram Kapoor.

Baalveer to return with season three

It is being reported that Sony SAB will soon comeback with a new season of Baal Veer. The show is a highly popular one. Dev Joshi the lead star was in the news as he is one of the people selected for the moon mission of 2023.