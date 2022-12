The sad demise of Tunisha Sharma is making news on national channels. Various news stories have come relating to what happened between Shezaan M Khan and her in the past month. Some of them are quite shocking. Her mother has made a video where she has said that he had cheated on her. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 has put 8 contestants for nominations for eliminations in coming week. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan M Khan's mother pleads with media to let cops do their job; reveals she loved the actress like her own kid

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan M Khan's side of the story

Sheezan M Khan's side of the story has come out. It seems he has told the cops that Tunisha Sharma attempted suicide before and he had saved her. He has said that he broke up with Tunisha Sharma after the Shraddha Walker case. It seems he was disturbed by the atmosphere in the country. The phones of many people have been sent to the forensics. It has been revealed that Tunisha Sharma was hospitalized in December 16, 2022 after she had a panic attack. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Alleged ex beau Sheezan M Khan not co-operating in the police investigation? [Reports]

Read More: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Police sources reveal the actress attempted suicide before; Sheezan M Khan wanted to reconsider bond after Shraddha Walker case Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Kanwar Dhillon rushes to hospital ahead of postmortem to be with actress' family

Tunisha Sharma's mother breaks her silence

Tunisha Sharma's mother has made a video where she has said that Sheezan M Khan left her daughter after promising marriage. She has said that her daughter has been used and cheated. The video is now going viral and how...

Read More: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress' mother reveals Sheezan Khan promised marriage; says, 'Sheezan ko mat chhodna' [Watch]

Bigg Boss 16 puts eight contestants for eliminations

It looks like there might be double eviction next week. Bigg Boss 16 has put eight contestants up for eliminations. They are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16 NOMINATIONS SHOCKER: From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Sumbul Touqeer; makers put eight contestants for eliminations [View List]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trolled for Pakhi and Virat intimacy

We have seen that Virat and Pakhi come close on honeymoon night. But the makers have not shown if consummation has happened. It seems Virat ended up missing Sai. Fans are extremely upset with this kind of content.

Read More: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING upcoming twist: Virat misses Sai on his honeymoon night with Pakhi; fans call him toxic

Akshara faces the blame for Neil's demise on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Neil passes away. The whole blame comes on Akshara. In the incident where Neil gets injured, Akhsara loses her babies too. Will this mean the end of Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship?

Read More: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Manjiri blames Akshara for Neil's death and throws her out; will Abhimanyu leave her too?