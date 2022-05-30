Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill brutally trolled for acting naive; new twists in Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Naagin 6 and more

From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant and more, here's a dekko at the list of TV Newsmakers of the day...