Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 6, Rakhi Sawant, Shehnaaz Gill and more have grabbed headlines in the TV world today. It has been quite an eventful 24 hours. New twists have been lined up in popular TV shows such as Naagin 6, Anupamaa and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Shehnaaz Gill's video from an event at Brahma Kumaris went viral for which she got flak. Rakhi Sawant reveals being in a live-in relationship with Adil and loads more. Let's meet the TV Newsmakers of the day here...

Shehnaaz Gill was brutally trolled

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her childishness, was brutally trolled online for being too cute at an event for the Brahma Kumaris. Shehnaaz has been attending the Brahma Kumaris camp and has also been a chief guest before. Shehnaaz's latest appearance got her flak and a lot. People trolled her saying that she was doing 'Nautanki'. Read more about the same here.

Naagin 6 big twists

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's TV show, Naagin 6 is one of the most watched shows. 's show is going to see some major twists in the upcoming month. Yes, a new promo has been released in which we see Pratha being betrayed by her love and her sister, Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal and Mehek aka Mahekk Chahal. It is being said that Simba will be seen in a double role in the movie. Check out the big twists here.

Anushka Sen explores South Korea

Jhansi Ki Rani and Baalveer actress Anushka Sen has flown to South Korea a couple of days ago. The actress is there to shoot for her first ever Kdrama in the country. Anushka Sen recently wore a Hanbok, traditional clothes and also visited Korea's traditional hostel. Check out her pictures here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant is now focusing on the adoption track on the show. Fans are wondering about Neil's adoption and why the makers have brought this track after the end of IPL. Now, the change in the adoption papers has been noticed and fans are pointing it out. Check out the tweet here:

Writers change hogay toh papers bhi change?.

First of all how Neil ended up in BH?

Who is Golu? Who is Avni Rathod?

Why manjiri is so tensed regd adoption paper?

Ghol ghol ghoom raha hai...

Patah nahi makers kaise yeh sab dikayenge??#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/M8HXmoOiK7 — Jam?? (@AfreenJamilaa) May 30, 2022

Gauahar and Zaid open up parenthood and wedding

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been married since 2020. They recently opened up on their wedding day, parenthood and more. Gauahar revealed she would tease Zaid by showing his wedding videos where Groom cries and the latter would laugh it off. But Zaid did really cry his heart out when Gauahar did walk as his bride. Gauahar said that they do want to have kids but they didn't spend a lot of time in the last year. Gauahar and Zaid have no plans to have a baby for the next two to three years. She said that they don't even have pressure from their families.

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is the top rated TV show. It has been topping the TRP charts for months consecutively. Anupamaa and Anuj are going to embrace parenthood. It is being said that they will be adopting a child. On the other hand, a new twist awaits in the show where Pakhi aka Muskaan Bamne will be falling in love with a Muslim boy. On the other hand, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey opened up about his character saying that he is a very complex character. He said that he is not all black and has any shades. He is a multi-dimensional character. He added that he has to strike a balance between Vanraj's personalities.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki So Nazar to wrap up within three months

Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput starrer Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is going off air. Ankit revealed being shocked after learning about the show going off-air. Ankit said that the storyline was changed overnight and it was turned into a marriage drama which was a move that may have affected the viewership. Ankit said that he understands it was to get the audience to watch the show. He opined that the show should have at least a little time to connect with the audience.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

and 's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to have another new twist. Yep, you read that right. As per a report in TellyChakkar, a new woman will enter in Ram's life. Yes, as if the Vedika drama wasn't enough. Ram and Priya's relationship will be affected by a new woman.

Kamya forgot an envelope of Rs 1 Lakh on the food counter

Kamya Punjabi has been in Indore for an event. She was on her way back when her friend had suggested to the eat Chaat aka Panipuri from Chappan Dukan. And while having panipuri she left an envelope of Rs 1 lakh there and left for home. However, the actress did get it back. Kamya was grateful and praised the people of Indore.

Rakhi Sawant is in live-in with Adil

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani are in a live in relationship. The actress told ETimes that they started living together after their Dubai trip. Rakhi revealed that Adil is planning to extend his business in Mumbai.

That's all in the TV newsmakers of the day.