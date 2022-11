It's that time of the day when we let you know the best and trending television news that shook the world today. Right from Bigg Boss 16, , , Shehnaaz Gill and more news that made headlines today. Here is a list of TV news that happened in the world of television today. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Manushi Chillar: BTown divas set temperatures soaring with their plunging neckline outfits at an award function [View Pics]

Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her Award to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill attended an award function in Dubai and looked fab in strapless figure-hugging gown. Shehnaaz lifted the trophy for the Best Emerging Face Of Bollywood Award and dedicated the award to late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz also said her iconic statement/dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, "Tu mera hai aur tu mera hi rahega, theek hai?".

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan receives massive backlash for slamming Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan recently received lot of backlashes for slamming Sumbul Touqeer and calling her obsessed with the 40-year-old actor Shalin Bhanot. The fans of Bigg Boss 16 called this Weekend Ka Vaar boring and claimed that seems like Salman didn't watch this week's episode.

Anupamaa: Anuj and Anu to get separated post accident

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupamaa meet with an accident. Anuj sufferes brain injury, while Anu will suffer partial memory loss. Anupamaa and Anuj will be seen getting separated post accident. MaAn fans are not impressed with the on going track and have demanded the makers to change it.

Ayushmann Khurana reveals he and were REJECTED in Indian Idol

makes a shocking revelation of he being rejected along with Neha Kakkar from the Indian Idol show. He revealed that he travelled in a train together from Mumbai to Delhi where along with them there were 50 more rejected people.

Debina Bonnerjee shares postpartum pictures of swollen legs and belly

Debina Bonnerjee who recently welcomed the second baby girl on November 11. Debina has shared pictures of her postpartum body. She even revealed that she suffered from swollen hands and legs. Debina wrote, “It is so true… things that don’t kill you, only make you stronger. The last couple of months and days were just so tiring… opinions, physical limitations and procedural difficulties. I have survived them all. My postpartum belly… on the road to recovery.”